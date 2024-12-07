Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Venue To Maruti Brezza: Cars And Suvs With Biggest Discounts In December

Venue, Brezza, Punch: Cars and SUVs with biggest discounts in December

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Dec 2024, 11:59 AM
Follow us on:
  • Several carmakers are offering year-end discounts amid announcements of price hike from January next year.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs which get huge discounts as part of year-end sales to clear unsold stocks

As the year draws to a close, carmakers are offering heavy discounts on their vehicles to clear unsold stocks lying at dealer stockyards around the country. Major manufacturers have listed some of the most popular cars and SUVs with discount offers going up to 3.70 lakh this month. From Maruti Brezza to Hyundai Venue, the list of cars to get discount offers is exhaustive and December is possibly the best time to drive one home. Here is a look at some of the carmakers offering big discounts this month.

1Hyunda Motor

Hyundai Motor India has announced year end discounts on some of its models including the Venue, Exter, i20 and Grand i10 Nios, of upto 75,000.  While the Venue gets the biggest discount, Hyundai Exter offers up to 53,000 benefit. Among other cars, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a discount of 68,000. i20, the biggest hatchback from Hyundai in India, also gets a discount of 65,000.

2Maruti Suzuki

India's largest carmaker os also offering big discounts on some of its popular models. The cars that come with year-end benefits offer up to 60,000 off as incentives. The biggest discount is on the Swift hatchback. The CNG version of the hatchback also offers benefits of 55,000. The Wagon R and Celerio offer savings ranging between 40,000 and 45,000 on both petrol as well as the CNG versions. The Alto K10 too offers benefit of up to 40,000. Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV is up for grabs with a discount of up to 15,000.

3Tata Motors

Tata is also offering heavy discounts on some of its flagship models like the Harrier, Safari, Punch, Nexon, Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. The Harrier and Safari get the maximum benefits wirth up to 3.70 lakh this month. The unsold stock of Nexon facelift gets up to 2.10 lakh discount while the older version of the model gets up to 2.85 lakh benefit. The Punch, Tata's smallest SUV, is also being offered at discount of more than 1.50 lakh this month. Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz are all offered with discounts of up to 2.95 lakh.

4Honda

Japanese auto giant Honda Cars is also offering massive discounts on two if its sedans Amaze and City. The carmaker launched the new generation Amaze earlier this week. The discount scheme is rolled out for the unsold stock of the previous generation Amaze. The Maruti Dzire rival gets up to 96,000 discount in December. The City sedan gets up to 1.14 lakh discount while the hybrid version of the sedan gets benefits worth up to 90,000.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.26 - 6.12 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 - 9.60 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5 - 8.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 3.99 - 5.96 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
5Volkswagen

German carmaker Volkswagen is offering year-end discounts on its flagship models Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan worth up to 2 lakh depending on model. Volkswagen Virtus is being offered with benefits of up to 1.50 lakh over its ex-showroom price. The sedan comes at a starting price of 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The Taigun SUV gets more discounts compared to the Virtus sedan. It gets up to 1.50 lakh worth of cash benefits besides exchange, loyalty bonuses worth another 50,000.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS