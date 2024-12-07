Venue, Brezza, Punch: Cars and SUVs with biggest discounts in December

As the year draws to a close, carmakers are offering heavy discounts on their vehicles to clear unsold stocks lying at dealer stockyards around the country. Major manufacturers have listed some of the most popular cars and SUVs with discount offers going up to ₹3.70 lakh this month. From Maruti Brezza to Hyundai Venue, the list of cars to get discount offers is exhaustive and December is possibly the best time to drive one home. Here is a look at some of the carmakers offering big discounts this month.

1 Hyunda Motor Hyundai Motor India has announced year end discounts on some of its models including the Venue, Exter, i20 and Grand i10 Nios, of upto ₹75,000. While the Venue gets the biggest discount, Hyundai Exter offers up to ₹53,000 benefit. Among other cars, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a discount of ₹68,000. i20, the biggest hatchback from Hyundai in India, also gets a discount of ₹65,000.

2 Maruti Suzuki India's largest carmaker os also offering big discounts on some of its popular models. The cars that come with year-end benefits offer up to ₹60,000 off as incentives. The biggest discount is on the Swift hatchback. The CNG version of the hatchback also offers benefits of ₹55,000. The Wagon R and Celerio offer savings ranging between ₹40,000 and ₹45,000 on both petrol as well as the CNG versions. The Alto K10 too offers benefit of up to ₹40,000. Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV is up for grabs with a discount of up to ₹15,000.

3 Tata Motors Tata is also offering heavy discounts on some of its flagship models like the Harrier, Safari, Punch, Nexon, Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. The Harrier and Safari get the maximum benefits wirth up to ₹3.70 lakh this month. The unsold stock of Nexon facelift gets up to ₹2.10 lakh discount while the older version of the model gets up to ₹2.85 lakh benefit. The Punch, Tata's smallest SUV, is also being offered at discount of more than ₹1.50 lakh this month. Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz are all offered with discounts of up to ₹2.95 lakh.

5 Volkswagen German carmaker Volkswagen is offering year-end discounts on its flagship models Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan worth up to ₹2 lakh depending on model. Volkswagen Virtus is being offered with benefits of up to ₹1.50 lakh over its ex-showroom price. The sedan comes at a starting price of ₹11.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The Taigun SUV gets more discounts compared to the Virtus sedan. It gets up to ₹1.50 lakh worth of cash benefits besides exchange, loyalty bonuses worth another ₹50,000.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: