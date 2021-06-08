Hyundai updates Aura compact sedan. Know what's new

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has silently updated its compact sedan Aura. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire competing Hyundai Aura has received a couple of updates across the exterior and inside the cabin.

The Aura was introduced to the Hyundai India lineup as a replacement for the very popular Xcent compact sedan. The updated version of the Aura gets a rear spoiler on the trunk lid adding a bit of sportiness to the car.

The E trim of the car gets 13-inch wheels in the updated model. The other variants come with 14-inch wheels. Among other changes, the car gets a cooled glovebox inside the cabin as a standard feature.

The top-end variant of the Hyundai Aura gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, wireless charging technology for smartphones etc.

Apart from these little changes, the updated version of the Hyundai Aura also comes priced ₹4,000 higher than the outgoing model.

In terms of the overall design, the Hyundai Aura looks identical without any significant change. Inside the cabin too, the contours are similar.

Mechanically, the updated Hyundai Aura sedan is the same as the outgoing version. The powertrain options include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.2-litre diesel motor and a 1.-litre turbocharged petrol unit as well. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. There is a CNG variant as well. The power and torque outputs of these engines remain unchanged in the updated Hyundai Aura.