2024 Hyundai Creta Launch: Check out all the generations of the compact SUV

The Hyundai Creta facelift has just been launched and the compact SUV gets a comprehensive update over the older model
The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift has been restyled completely and looks bolder and less polarising
The new Creta’s design is massively different from its predecessors. Let’s take a look at the previous generations of the SUV
The first generation Hyundai Creta was launched in July 2015 and was a blockbuster hit for the automaker
The first Creta facelift arrived in May 2018 borrowing cues from the third generation Tucson. It further bolstered the Creta's numero uno position in the segment
The second generation Hyundai Creta arrived in May 2020 and despite its polarising design, it has been well-accepted in the market. The spacious and feature-packed cabin is a crowd favourite
The cabin on the new Creta facelift further builds on the same packing even more features. The latest iteration also comes with Level 2 ADAS
The 2024 Creta facelift is available with petrol and diesel engine options including the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol