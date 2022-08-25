Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass vs VW Tiguan: Price, specs, features compared

SUVs are witnessing a surge in demand from customers in India. Encouraged by this trend, automakers are increasingly focusing on this segment and bringing new models into the sub spaces. SUVs have been witnessing an influx of a wide range of models in the domestic auto market. Hyundai has had a formidable say in the mid-size and sub-compact SUV segment while it is now hoping that the updated Tucson is able to grab bragging rights in the premium SUV space too.

Hyundai Tucson has traditionally rivaled Jeep Compass but its latest edition also locks horns against the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross and Volkswagen Tiguan. Here is how the Hyundai SUV stacks up against its competitors:

Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass vs VW Tiguan: Price

Model Hyundai Tucson Jeep Compass Volkswagen Tiguan Price ₹ 27.70 lakh - ₹ 34.39 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 18.39 lakh - ₹ 31.32 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 32.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Tucson is priced between ₹27.70 lakh and ₹34.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jeep Compass SUV, on the other hand, comes priced between ₹18.39 lakh and ₹31.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Volkswagen Tiguan is priced at ₹32.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

The base variant of the Jeep Compass is available at the cheapest price of all, while the Volkswagen Tiguan is the most expensive of the lot and is offered in a single trim only. Hyundai Tucson, among all the three models, has the most expensive price tag for the top-end even if there are reasons for it.

Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass vs VW Tiguan: Specs

Hyundai Tucson Jeep Compass Volkswagen Tiguan Engine 2.0L petrol / 2.0L diesel 1.4L petrol / 2.0L diesel 2,0L petrol Maximum Power 156 PS / 186 PS 163 PS / 172 PS 190 PS Maximum Torque 192 Nm / 416 Nm 250 Nm / 350 Nm 320 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT / 6-speed AT 6-swpeed MT, 7-speed DCT AT / 6-speed MT, 9-speed AT 7-speed DSG AT Drivetrain FWD / AWD FWD / AWD AWD

Hyundai Tucson is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre petrol motor churns out 156 PS of power and 192 Nm of torque. Also, the diesel engine kicks out 186 PS of power and 416 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the SUV include a six-speed automatic and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It comes available in both FWD and AWD drivetrain layouts. The biggest highlight here though is that Tucson is the only SUV among models in this comparison to offer ADAS or Advanced Driver-Assistance System. This is what makes the top-end model pricier than both Compass and Tiguan. The Hyundai model makes use of a front cam, front radar and rear radar to offer features such as Lane-Keep Assist, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Braking, among many others.

Jeep Compass too is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Compass gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is capable of churning out 163 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The diesel engine, on the other hand, is a 2.0-litre unit that is capable of pumping out 172 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. The petrol engine is available with six-speed MT and nine-speed AT options. The diesel motor, on the other hand, gets transmission options of a six-speed MT and a seven-speed DCT. Jeep Compass is available in both FWD and AWD layouts.

Volkswagen Tiguan gets power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. This engine is capable of kicking out 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. It comes with an AWD layout.

Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass vs VW Tiguan: Features

Hyundai Tucson gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is the main attraction inside the cabin. It is paired with an eight-speaker audio system and comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The other two models, too, come with the same, but Jeep Compass gets a four-speaker audio system.

Both Tucson and Tiguan come with voice commands and a GPS navigation system, which is not available in the Compass. An additional feature that is missing in both Tiguan and Compass but available in Tucson is the wireless charger.

Both the Tucson and Tiguan get features like automatic headlamps, follow-me-home headlamps and LED taillights, which are missing in the Compass. The ambient lighting inside the cabin too, is missing in the Compass.

On the safety front, the Jeep Compass misses out on TPMS, child seat anchor point, and six airbags, which are available in both Tucson and Tiguan.

