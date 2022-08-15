Hyundai Tucson, to buy or not: Five positives and negatives

Hyundai Tucson has been launched at an introductory starting price of ₹ 27.69 lakh ex showroom and the top-end is priced at ₹ 34.39 lakh ex showroom.

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson was recently launched in the country at an introductory start price of ₹27.69 lakh. The Tucson has been around in India for several years and competes in the premium SUV space, one that hasn't exactly been a volume driver for any manufacturer. But the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is packing a mile-long list of updates in its bid to sell in strong numbers.

Hyundai expects to sell around 5,000 units of the latest Tucson in the Indian car market. Coming in via the CKD route, it is the flagship model from the Koreans here. Powered by a petrol engine which is paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox as well as a diesel motor that is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the new Tucson is a capable drive option. But there are several other factors that also promise to propel it further.

Here's a look at its strengths and weaknesses:

Hyundai Tucson: Styling

The latest Tucson massively benefits from its styling updates. The parametric-jewel-designed front grille, complete with the angel winged LED DRLs, give it a very modern appeal from the front. The claw-like LED tail lights, the alloy design, the rear spoiler - all also help it stand apart from rivals.

A closer look at the Hyundai Tucson in action during the HT Auto drive tests.

Hyundai Tucson: Comfort

The new Tucson is taller, wider and longer. The extended wheelbase over the preceding model ensures more leg space for passengers at the back. Additionally, electrically-adjustable front seats, memory function on the driver's seat and side button on the front passenger seat for passengers at the back to adjust it helps in further elevating the comfort quotient.

The colour scheme on the upholstery inside Tucson goes a long way in uplifting its premium quotient but could be a tad bit hard to maintain in Indian conditions.

Hyundai Tucson: ADAS

Tucson is the first Hyundai model in the country to get ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. The SUV gets a front camera, front radar and rear radar which allows it to offer a number of high-tech features such as Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Alert, etc.

Hyundai Tucson: Petrol motor

The diesel unit on the Tucson produces 186 Ps and offers 416 Nm of torque. The petrol motor, however, may be underwhelming and offers 156 Ps and 192 Nm. Don't expect the Tucson to be as engaging to drive as some of the German rivals it is likely to go up against.

Hyundai Tucson: Pricing

Trim Price (ex-showroom) Platinum AT Petrol ₹ 27,69,700 Singature AT Petrol ₹ 30,17,000 Platinum AT Diesel ₹ 30,19,700 Singature AT Diesel ₹ 32,87,000 Singature AT 4WD ₹ 34,39,400

The lower variants of the Tucson come packed with several key features promised. As such, the pricing may be on point here. But the top-end Signature AT with its diesel motor and 4WD is likely to be around ₹40 lakh on road. This is a pricey proposition and Hyundai's brand image may not exactly justify this price tag even if this variant gets ADAS.

