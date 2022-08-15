HT Auto
Hyundai Tucson, to buy or not: Five positives and negatives

Hyundai Tucson has been launched at an introductory starting price of 27.69 lakh ex showroom and the top-end is priced at 34.39 lakh ex showroom.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2022, 13:36 PM
Hyundai Tucson continues to be powered by petrol as well as diesel engine options, both mated to automatic gearbox choices.
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at a start price of ₹27.69 lakh. It is offered with both petrol as well as diesel engines, and in two broad variants.
The newest Tucson from Hyundai gets mammoth style updates on the outside, defined primarily by the parametric-jewel front grille with the integrated DRLs.
The front grille also gets the glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
The cabin of the new Tucson is more plush than before. It gets a massive sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, another 10.25-inch driver display screen, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, front ventilated and heated seats, among other highlights.
The center console houses the gear lever - Tucson only comes with automatic gearbox options - and buttons for terrain mode selection, drive mode selection, surround view camera and electronic parking brake.
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
The Tucson is now longer, taller and wider than before.
The 2.0-litre petrol motor under the hood of the Tucson is the same that does duties on the Alcazar. It is paired to a six-speed auto gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is paired to an eight-speed gearbox and Hyundai expects maximum traction to come for this.
Hyundai Tucson has a front radar, front camera and rear radar to enable ADAS functionalities. 
Hyundai Tucson continues to be powered by petrol as well as diesel engine options, both mated to automatic gearbox choices.
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at a start price of ₹27.69 lakh. It is offered with both petrol as well as diesel engines, and in two broad variants.
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at a start price of 27.69 lakh. It is offered with both petrol as well as diesel engines, and in two broad variants.
The newest Tucson from Hyundai gets mammoth style updates on the outside, defined primarily by the parametric-jewel front grille with the integrated DRLs.
The newest Tucson from Hyundai gets mammoth style updates on the outside, defined primarily by the parametric-jewel front grille with the integrated DRLs.
The front grille also gets the glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
The front grille also gets the glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
The cabin of the new Tucson is more plush than before. It gets a massive sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, another 10.25-inch driver display screen, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, front ventilated and heated seats, among other highlights.
The cabin of the new Tucson is more plush than before. It gets a massive sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, another 10.25-inch driver display screen, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, front ventilated and heated seats, among other highlights.
The center console houses the gear lever - Tucson only comes with automatic gearbox options - and buttons for terrain mode selection, drive mode selection, surround view camera and electronic parking brake.
The center console houses the gear lever - Tucson only comes with automatic gearbox options - and buttons for terrain mode selection, drive mode selection, surround view camera and electronic parking brake.
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
The Tucson is now longer, taller and wider than before.
The Tucson is now longer, taller and wider than before.
The 2.0-litre petrol motor under the hood of the Tucson is the same that does duties on the Alcazar. It is paired to a six-speed auto gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is paired to an eight-speed gearbox and Hyundai expects maximum traction to come for this.
The 2.0-litre petrol motor under the hood of the Tucson is the same that does duties on the Alcazar. It is paired to a six-speed auto gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is paired to an eight-speed gearbox and Hyundai expects maximum traction to come for this.
Hyundai Tucson has a front radar, front camera and rear radar to enable ADAS functionalities. 
Hyundai Tucson has a front radar, front camera and rear radar to enable ADAS functionalities. 

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson was recently launched in the country at an introductory start price of 27.69 lakh. The Tucson has been around in India for several years and competes in the premium SUV space, one that hasn't exactly been a volume driver for any manufacturer. But the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is packing a mile-long list of updates in its bid to sell in strong numbers.

Hyundai expects to sell around 5,000 units of the latest Tucson in the Indian car market. Coming in via the CKD route, it is the flagship model from the Koreans here. Powered by a petrol engine which is paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox as well as a diesel motor that is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the new Tucson is a capable drive option. But there are several other factors that also promise to propel it further.

Here's a look at its strengths and weaknesses:

Hyundai Tucson: Styling

The latest Tucson massively benefits from its styling updates. The parametric-jewel-designed front grille, complete with the angel winged LED DRLs, give it a very modern appeal from the front. The claw-like LED tail lights, the alloy design, the rear spoiler - all also help it stand apart from rivals.

A closer look at the Hyundai Tucson in action during the HT Auto drive tests.
A closer look at the Hyundai Tucson in action during the HT Auto drive tests.
A closer look at the Hyundai Tucson in action during the HT Auto drive tests.
A closer look at the Hyundai Tucson in action during the HT Auto drive tests.

Hyundai Tucson: Comfort

The new Tucson is taller, wider and longer. The extended wheelbase over the preceding model ensures more leg space for passengers at the back. Additionally, electrically-adjustable front seats, memory function on the driver's seat and side button on the front passenger seat for passengers at the back to adjust it helps in further elevating the comfort quotient.

The colour scheme on the upholstery inside Tucson goes a long way in uplifting its premium quotient but could be a tad bit hard to maintain in Indian conditions.
The colour scheme on the upholstery inside Tucson goes a long way in uplifting its premium quotient but could be a tad bit hard to maintain in Indian conditions.
The colour scheme on the upholstery inside Tucson goes a long way in uplifting its premium quotient but could be a tad bit hard to maintain in Indian conditions.
The colour scheme on the upholstery inside Tucson goes a long way in uplifting its premium quotient but could be a tad bit hard to maintain in Indian conditions.

Hyundai Tucson: ADAS

Tucson is the first Hyundai model in the country to get ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. The SUV gets a front camera, front radar and rear radar which allows it to offer a number of high-tech features such as Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Alert, etc.

Hyundai Tucson: Petrol motor

The diesel unit on the Tucson produces 186 Ps and offers 416 Nm of torque. The petrol motor, however, may be underwhelming and offers 156 Ps and 192 Nm. Don't expect the Tucson to be as engaging to drive as some of the German rivals it is likely to go up against.

Hyundai Tucson: Pricing

TrimPrice (ex-showroom)
Platinum AT Petrol 27,69,700
Singature AT Petrol 30,17,000
Platinum AT Diesel 30,19,700
Singature AT Diesel 32,87,000
Singature AT 4WD 34,39,400

The lower variants of the Tucson come packed with several key features promised. As such, the pricing may be on point here. But the top-end Signature AT with its diesel motor and 4WD is likely to be around 40 lakh on road. This is a pricey proposition and Hyundai's brand image may not exactly justify this price tag even if this variant gets ADAS.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2022, 11:14 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Tucson Tucson
