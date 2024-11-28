Hyundai Tucson scores 5 stars crash test rating in Bharat NCAP

Bharat NCAP has just tested the Hyundai Tucson in their crash test and the SUV has scored a perfect 5-star rating. It is the first Hyundai vehicle to be tested by Bharat NCAP. In the adult occupant protection, the Tucson scored 30.84 points out of 32 whereas in child occupant protection, it scored 41 out of 49.

The Hyundai Tucson was equipped with a frontal airbag, belt pretensioner, belt load limiter, side head curtain airbag, side chest airbag and side pelvis airbag. It comes with ISOFIX mounts for the child seat, Electronic Stability Control, Pedestrian protection and seat belt reminders. The ratings are applicable to the Platinum and Signature variants of the SUV.

In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the SUV scored 14.84 out of 16.00 and in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it scored 16 out of 16. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the driver had adequate protection for the chest and foot whereas other areas received good ratings. The passenger received a good rating for all body parts. In the side moveable deformable barrier test and side pole impact test, the occupant has good protection in all areas.

