Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery

Hyundai uncovered the new Kona SUV in December last year, and it really stunned us with a completely revamped design. Now, the automaker has revealed more of it in terms of pictures and details. The new set of images gives us a detailed view of the upcoming Hyundai Kona. However, the powertrain specifications of the Hyundai Kona EV remain a mystery.

The new Hyundai Kona has a substantially updated design that makes it more attractive from every angle. Both the exterior and interior of the new Hyundai Kona are radical departures from the outgoing model. Dimensionally, the SUV has become longer by 150 mm (4,355 mm) and wider by 60 mm (1,825 mm). Besides that, it has a longer wheelbase of 2,660 mm. With the new 17-inch wheels, the new Hyundai Kona SUV stands tall at 1,580 mm. There are new 19-inch wheels on offer as well.

The South Korean auto major has said that these dimensional specifications are for the internal combustion engine-powered and hybrid models but expect the EV too to come with identical proportions.

The new Hyundai Kona offers more space inside the cabin, ensuring better passenger comfort and roomier boot storage. Hyundai claims that the second-row passengers get a 77 mm longer legroom and 11 mm higher headroom than the outgoing model. The automaker also claims that the new Kona offers best-in-class shoulder room.

The carmaker says that adopting a shift-by-wire gear selector has created a more spacious front compartment with enough space to store big bags. At the back, the boot storage with the rear seats folded now measures 723 litres. Another interesting update is the cabin has become quieter than before thanks to additional sound-deadening material, double-laminated sound-insulating glass on the windshield, thicker floor carpet, and sound-absorbing tires for the 19-inch wheels.

The new Kona also gets features like customizable smart power tailgate opening, memory seats, wireless charging, and OTA updates, as well as NFC technology that turns the driver's smartphone or smartwatch into a digital key.

On the safety front as well, the all-new Hyundai Kona offers an array of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These include forward collision avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, safe exit warning, intelligent speed limit assist, driver attention warning, blind-spot view monitor, and high beam assist. Additionally, it gets navigation-based smart cruise control, lane following assist and Highway Driving Assist (HDA) technology, among others.

