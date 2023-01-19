HT Auto
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

Hyundai India will be announcing prices for the Grand i10 Nios facelift in the country tomorrow on January 20, 2023. The automaker revealed the updated Hyundai Grand i10 Nios earlier this month and order books for the model were opened at the same time for a token of 11,000. Hyundai’s entry-hatch receives cosmetic upgrades along with new features added to the mix.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2023, 14:17 PM
Bookings for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift have been open for a token amount of ₹11,000
The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift now gets a revised front design that includes a new bumper with larger central air intake and revised LED DRLs. The profile remains the same barring the new 15-inch alloy wheels, while the rear sports taillights that have been tinkered with.

The cabin gets substantial upgrades with a new instrument cluster, wireless charging footwell lighting and more
Changes to the interior are far more significant. The Grand i10 Nios facelift now comes with cruise control, wireless phone charging, a USB Type-C fast charger, footwell lighting and voice recognition. There’s a new dual pod instrument cluster that looks more premium as well. Hyundai has also added new safety features to the vehicle including six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist, auto headlamps, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.

Having lost its diesel engine last year, the Grand i10 Nios facelift will continue with the familiar 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine tuned for 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. There’s also the CNG-equipped variant with power detuned to 68 bhp and 95 Nm while paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Hyundai has dropped the turbo petrol variant on the Grand i10 Nios with the facelift.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2023, 14:17 PM IST
