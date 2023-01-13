HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Grand I10 Facelift To Launch On January 20. Check Out What's New

Hyundai Grand i10 facelift to launch on January 20. Check out what's new

The updated Hyundai Grand i10 will be officially launched in the country on January 20, the company informed in a press statement on Friday. The hatchback from Hyundai has been around for several years and while there is a growing preference for SUV-ish body types and design, the Grand i10 has managed to still find favour.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 13 Jan 2023, 13:09 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
While four airbags will come as standard on the new Grand i10 Nios, the top variant will get six airbags.
While four airbags will come as standard on the new Grand i10 Nios, the top variant will get six airbags.
While four airbags will come as standard on the new Grand i10 Nios, the top variant will get six airbags.
While four airbags will come as standard on the new Grand i10 Nios, the top variant will get six airbags.

Bookings for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift was opened a few days back and in its latest edition, the car gets some significant design updates on the outside as well as some feature additions from within. For starters, the Grand i10 Nios looks fresher with an all-black radiator grille and new LED DRLs on the face. The 15-inch alloy design too has been updated while the tail gate design has received a minor tweak. The tail lights too are slightly different when compared to the ones on the existing model.

The cabin of the updated Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will get an updated eight-inch main infotainment screen, wireless phone charging system and an updated instrument cluster. The car will also offer cruise control, ESC, Hill Start Assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system, among others. Most significant though is that Hyundai is offering four airbags as standard across all variants of Grand i10 Nios.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.05 kmpl
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be launched in six body colour options with the addition of an all-new Spark Green shade. Under the hood, the car will continue to source power from a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine which is mated to a manual transmission unit. There, however, could also be an AMT option. Company-fitted CNG will continue to be offered.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is loved for its young looks and sporty drive traits but it also has to compete against some very formidable rivals. The Grand i10 Nios rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Tiago, and at its current price points, also takes on models like the Citroen C3 and Renault Triber.

First Published Date: 13 Jan 2023, 13:09 PM IST
TAGS: Grand i10 Hyundai
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

enyaq_iv_049_1599024310084
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
NHAI has increased pace of national highway construction to reach its target by March 2023.
MoRTH confident to construct 12,000 km national highway in FY23
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
In pics: Tata Harrier EV is at Auto Expo 2023
In pics: Tata Harrier EV is at Auto Expo 2023
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG showcased with dual cylinder tech
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG showcased with dual cylinder tech
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Tata Motors pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Tata Motors pavilion

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city