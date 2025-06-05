Hyundai offers free charging for Creta Electric on World Environment Day. But there’s a catch…

Hyundai India is offering a 100 per cent cashback on charging the Creta Electric SUV on the occasion of ‘World Environment Day 2025’. This offer is valid only on June 5 and at supported charging stations. Cashback is being offered for payments made through the ‘In-Car Payment’ app only.

In order to receive this cashback, the user first needs to go to the ‘In-Car Payment’ app on the infotainment screen and then select the nearest charging station that accepts in-car payment. The payment needs to be made through the app to charge the vehicle and the cashback will be reflected in the ‘In-Car Payment’ wallet within 10 business days.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain and performance

The Hyundai Creta Electric is offered in two states of tune. The lower-spec model puts out 133 bhp of max power while the higher-spec model gets 169 bhp of max power. Hyundai claims that the Creta Electric can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

The electric SUV shares many features with the standard Creta, but it will also include additional enhancements. Notably, the electric vehicle will maintain the leatherette dashboard and the dual-screen configuration for both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster, akin to the internal combustion engine (ICE) variant. It will support wireless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the steering wheel has been redesigned, featuring a dual-spoke layout with four dots, reminiscent of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Other key highlights of the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric are an electric panoramic sunroof, a new gear selector, Level-2 ADAS and a 360-degree surround-view camera for detecting blind spots. Besides these, the Hyundai Creta Electric will also feature a digital key, which made its debut with the Hyundai Alcazar, active air flaps on the front bumper for better range efficiency and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Specifications

Hyundai has announced that the Creta Electric will be equipped with a 51.4 kWh battery pack, which has received ARAI certification for a range of 473 kilometres. Nevertheless, the teaser indicates that in normal mode, the Creta Electric can achieve a distance of 392 kilometres on a full charge. Additionally, the variant featuring a 42 kWh battery pack will offer an ARAI-certified range of 390 kilometres on a single charge.'

Hyundai Creta Electric: Charging time

Hyundai asserts that the Creta Electric can achieve a charge level of 80 per cent from a starting point of 10 per cent in just 58 minutes when utilising DC charging. In contrast, the 11 kW Smart Connected wall box charger is capable of charging the vehicle from 10 per cent to a full 100 per cent in a duration of 4 hours through AC home charging.

