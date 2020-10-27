Hyundai i20 2020 details revealed, bookings to open from Wednesday

Hyundai i20 2020 is one of the most eagerly awaited car launches of the year and the carmaker on Tuesday officially released the images of the premium hatchback while announcing pre-launch bookings will open from Wednesday (October 28). Interested customers can make the bookings for Hyundai i20 2020 for a deposit amount of ₹21,000.

Hyundai informs that interested customers can make the bookings for the i20 at any of its dealerships across the country or make use of its online - Click2Buy - platform as well. For bookings made on Hyundai's digital platform, customers can also get a 10% cashback on the booking amount by using either ICICI or HDFC bank credit or debit cards.

The Korean car maker has confirmed that the new i20 will be offered in BS 6-compliant petrol, diesel and turbo petrol engine options. In addition, the i20 will also offer a choice between manual transmission, segment-first IMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission).

i20 will be offered in four variants - Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O).

There will be six colour options to choose from on the new i20. These are - Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Cooper. The dual-tone options include Polar White with Black roof and Fiery red with black roof.

Hyundai had previously confirmed that the new i20 is going to be lighter but with enhanced crash worthiness. The company claims that it makes use of 66% advanced and high-strength steel for a robust 'superstructure.' Created using 5,400 tonnes stamping at the press shop, this superstructure forms the core of the new i20's safety features. (Full report here)

i20 is a key product launch from Hyundai, also because it has been a strong player in its segment since it was first launched in India back in 2008. "i20 has been a super performer brand for Hyundai that has perfectly resonated with the aspirations of modern Indian customers for more than a decade," says SS Kim, MD and CEO at Hyundai Motor India. "The all-new i20 is all set to re-establish benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment with its sleek style, thrilling performance and unmatched new technologies."

Hyundai is scheduled to officially launch the new i20 in the first week of November and the car will renew its rivalry against Tata Altroz, Maurti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz, among others.