Hyundai Exter SUV to come with small sunroof and dual camera dashcam

Hyundai Motor is gearing up to launch the Exter SUV, its smallest in the portfolio in the coming weeks. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has been teasing several features of the SUV which will rival the likes of Tata Punch among others in the segment. In the latest teaser, Hyundai has revealed that the Exter SUV will come with a small electric sunroof. This feature is not available in some of its rivals, including the Punch SUV or Maruti Suzuki Fronx .

Hyundai Exter will also become the first model in the small SUV segment to offer dashcam as a safety feature. The SUV will come with a dual camera setup which is capable of recording through both its front and rear camera. It accompanies a small 2.31-inch LCD display and can be paired with smartphone for multiple recording modes which include Driving (normal), Event (safety) and Vacation (time lapse). The dashcam supports Full HD video recording. It can also double up as a camera to click pictures or selfies too.

Hyundai has already started to accept bookings for the Exter SUV for a token amount of ₹11,000. Hyundai Exter SUV will be offered in five variants - EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect.

Earlier, Hyundai had confirmed that the Exter SUV will come with 26 safety features available across all variants and as an option on entry-level trims - EX and S. The top-end trims of the SUV will come equipped with more than 40 advanced safety features. These include first-in-segment Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC) and burglar alarm system. Other basic safety features include three-point seat belt, seatbelt reminder for all seats, ABS with EBD, keyless entry, rear parking sensors, and ESS, among others.

Under the hood, Hyundai Exter will come wit three powertrain choices. The SUV will be offered with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine with choice of five-speed manual transmission and Smart Auto AMT. There will be a 1.2-litre Bi-fuel Kappa petrol engine option too. Hyundai will also offer a CNG version of the SUV with five-speed manual transmission.

When launched, Hyundai Exter SUV will take on Maruti Fronx, Nissan Magnite SUVs besides Tata Punch.

