Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV? Here is how long you need to wait

Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV has entered the segment on a high clocking more than 8,000 units in the first month of its launch. With demands soaring for the latest SUV from India's largest carmaker, the waiting period for Fronx is constantly going up. The SUV, based on Maruti's popular hatchback Baleno, was launched in late March at a starting price of 7.56 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger among small SUVs in India. It will also take on the upcoming Hyundai Exter when it launches later this year.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 24 May 2023, 13:03 PM
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.

The wait to drive home the Fronx SUV currently starts from six weeks and can go up to 10 months depending on the variant on chooses to book. The demand is higher for the top-end variants with the turbocharged petrol engine. Maruti Suzuki offers Fronx SUV across five broad variants called Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Alpha and Zeta. The SUV is available with two engine options and three transmission choices.

The base Sigma and Delta+ variants of Maruti Suzuki Fronx with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine have a waiting period ranging between six and eight weeks. The Delta variant with the same engine could take up to 10 weeks to get delivered. The Zeta and Alpha variants with the 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet engine have six to eight weeks of waiting while the Delta+ variant with the same engine may take up to 10 months. The automatic variants mostly have similar waiting period except for the Delta variant. The top-end variants with turbocharged unit and six-speed torque converter transmission also have a waiting period of up to 10 weeks.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

The price of the Fronx SUV starts from 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Alpha Dual Tone with 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

First Published Date: 24 May 2023, 13:03 PM IST
