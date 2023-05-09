Hyundai Exter to Honda Elevate: Five new SUVs to launch soon

If you are looking to buy an SUV, there are five upcoming models worth waiting for. From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Hyundai Exter, these five SUVs are expected to hit the Indian roads before the festive season kicks in this year. Maruti Suzuki is likely to officially launch the Jimny later this month. It was first showcased at the Auto Expo earlier in January. Mahindra too is getting ready to counter Jimny with its own five-door version of the Thar off-road SUV. Meanwhile, Tata Motors is expected to expand its CNG portfolio with a fourth model in Punch SUV. Here is a quick look at the five SUVs to launch in India this year.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the Jimny SUV which aims to rival the likes of Mahindra Thar. The five-door off-road SUV was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year. Maruti has been accepting bookings for Jimny since January. One can book Jimny for a token amount of ₹25,000. According to reports, the SUV has already garnered more than 50,000 bookings so far.

Under the hood, Jimny comes equipped with a 1.5-litre K-series engine that can generate 105 hp of power and 134 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a five-speed manual as well as a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Expect the price of the Jimny to start from around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Motor has revealed the looks of its upcoming SUV Exter. Aimed to rival small SUVs like Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite among others, the Exter will be the fifth SUV in the Korean carmaker's lineup in India besides Tucson, Alcazar, Creta and Venue. Hyundai has opened bookings for the Exter SUV for a token amount of ₹11,000. Hyundai Exter SUV will come in five variants. These are EX, S, SX, SX(O) & SX(O) Connect.

Hyundai will offer Exter with three engine options. There will be a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) with choice of five-speed manual transmission and Smart Auto AMT. The second option is a 1.2-litre Bi-fuel Kappa petrol. There will also be a CNG option with five-speed manual transmission.

Honda Elevate

Honda Cars is expected to introduce the compact SUV Elevate on June 6. The SUV will also take on rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder among others. The SUV will be based on the same platform as the new generation City sedan.

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate SUV is likely to come powered with the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that also powers the new generation Honda City. The engine produces nearly 120 bhp of power in the City. Honda may also offer the SUV with hybrid powertrains using the same technology used in City e:HEV. The higher variants may also be offered with ADAS features which as introduced for the first time in the City sedan.

Mahindra Thar 5-door

Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up to challenge Maruti Suzuki Jimny as it plans to introduce a roomier five-door version of the Thar SUV. The lifestyle SUV was launched in India back in 2020. The 5-door Thar will come with the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine that are doing duty on the 3-door Thar, Scorpio N and the XUV700. The launch of the SUV is expected to take place around the festive season this year.

Tata Punch CNG

Tata Motors will drive in the fourth CNG model later this year. The Punch CNG, first showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, will be the first SUV from the carmaker to come with iCNG badging. Tata Motors will offer the twin-cylinder technology that has been introduced in the Altroz iCNG model. The technology involves two smaller CNG cylinders which are placed lower on the boot floor to open up more space for luggage without compromising on capacity.

