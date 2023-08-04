Hyundai Creta Adventure and Alcazar Adventure teased ahead of launch

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Motor India Limited has teased the launch of the Adventure Editions of the Creta and Alcazar for the first time. The special edition of the SUVs will soon launch in the Indian market. The manufacturer has already trademarked the nameplates for both the SUVs. The Creta Adventure Edition and Alcazar Adventure Editoin will come with cosmetic changes only.