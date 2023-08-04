Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Creta Adventure and Alcazar Adventure teased ahead of launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited has teased the launch of the Adventure Editions of the Creta and Alcazar for the first time. The special edition of the SUVs will soon launch in the Indian market. The manufacturer has already trademarked the nameplates for both the SUVs. The Creta Adventure Edition and Alcazar Adventure Editoin will come with cosmetic changes only.

Updated on: 04 Aug 2023, 12:09 PM
Hyundai will make cosmetic changes to the Creta Adventure Edition.
