Hyundai Motor India has announced that it will increase the price of its passenger vehicles in India from December 1, 2026. The South Korean auto major has cited rising input costs as the reason behind this move. Interestingly, Hyundai is not the only automaker in India that has announced a price hike following the festive season, as other major players like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Audi have also announced price hikes for their respective product ranges in the country.

Hyundai cars in India will be pricier by up to ₹ 8,000 from December 1, owing to rising input costs.

The price hike comes as the brands seek to partially offset sustained input cost pressures by passing on a portion of the additional burden to customers. Hyundai Motor India said that it will increase prices of select vehicle models and variants by up to ₹8,000 from December 1, citing a steep rise in input costs.

The auto major said in an exchange filing that the price revision would cover select models and trims across its vehicle lineup, with the extent of the increase varying by model and variant. However, it didn't reveal which model and variant would receive how much price hike post the price revision.

This latest price revision will be in addition to the 1.4% price increase that was implemented by the automaker so far in the current calendar year. The latest price hike from Hyundai in India was in September 2026, when the OEM increased the pricing of its passenger vehicles by 0.4%.

Rising commodity prices have weighed on Hyundai's profitability. Its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin dropped to 9.5% in the second quarter (July-September) of this financial year from 13.9% clocked in the year-ago period. The car manufacturer's consolidated net profit also declined by nearly 24% year-on-year (YoY) during the same quarter, as compared to the second quarter of last financial year. The automaker is aiming to improve the profitability with the increased pricing.

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