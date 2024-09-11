2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift launched: Your questions answered

Hyundai Alcazar has entered the Indian market with a lot of updates. This three-row SUV promises to shake up the segment and take a strong fight against its rivals such as Mahindra XUV700 , MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. Here are key things to know about Hyundai's newest SUV.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar enters the Indian market priced from ₹14.99 lakh. This three-row SUV offers two engine options, numerous features, and advan

What is the price of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift?

The price of the Hyundai Alcazar starts at ₹14.99 lakh and goes up to ₹21. 55 lakh. Both prices are introductory and ex-showroom. So, once the introductory offer ends, the prices will increase.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2 kWh 39.2 kWh 452 km 452 km ₹ 23.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh 521 km 521 km ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Avinya 500 km 500 km ₹ 30 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

What are the engine options of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift?

Hyundai is offering the 2024 Alcazar with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 158 bhp and 253 Nm whereas the diesel engine produces 115 bhp and 250 Nm. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The petrol engine is also offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission whereas the diesel engine gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.

What are the colour options of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift?

Hyundai will be offering the Alcazar in 9 colours with 8 mono-tone options including new Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Starry Night, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.

(Read more: Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV variant-wise full price list revealed)

What are the features of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift?

In terms of features, there is a new dual-screen setup which includes a 10.25-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system and a similarly-sized digital instrument cluster. The SUV also offers other features like dual zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats for second row passengers and more.

What are the variants of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift?

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes in four variants - Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature. The Korean auto giant continues to offer the SUV with two types of seating configuration including the six-seater version along with the seven-seater option.

What are the safety features of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift?

Hyundai has unveiled the 2024 Alcazar, which boasts over 70 safety features, including Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology. The ADAS suite encompasses 19 functionalities, such as Smart Cruise Control, Surround View Monitor, Blind Spot View Monitor, Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Attention Warning, among others. In addition to 40 standard safety features, the new Alcazar is equipped with six airbags, Hill-Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, all four disc brakes, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. It also includes a Digital Key, Hill Descent Control, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, and additional features.

What is the fuel efficiency of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift?

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV is expected to deliver a fuel efficiency of up to 20.4 kmpl. The manufacturer has released the fuel economy statistics for the 2024 Alcazar, as evaluated by ARAI. The test results indicate that the turbo petrol engine variants will achieve mileage ranging from 17.5 kmpl to 18 kmpl, contingent upon the selected transmission options. In contrast, the diesel variant of the SUV is projected to provide 18.1 kmpl with automatic transmission and an impressive 20.4 kmpl with manual transmission.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: