How to perform pre-delivery inspection for your new cars. Complete guidebook

Car buying is often considered a milestone in a consumer's life, as these are large-ticket products. Amid the excitement of buying a new car, we often forget to check the basic practices like performing a pre-delivery inspection (PDI). Before one drives the brand-new car off the showroom, the vehicle must go through a thorough PDI.

If you are planning to buy a car soon or have already booked one, and are feeling confused about the PDI process, here is a complete guidebook for you.

The PDI is the final quality check done by the dealership to ensure the car meets all the required standards. It includes the inspection of paintwork for scratches, body lines for gaps, testing the electrical systems and ensuring no leaks or mechanical issues are present.

A customer should be present during the PDI. Ensuring a proper PDI can result in verifying that the car is delivered in good shape. If you are planning to buy a car soon or have already booked one, and are feeling confused about the PDI process, here is a complete guidebook for you.

Car PDI checklist: Exterior

Park the car in an open area with good daylight, which will help you to inspect everything properly. Walk around the car to check for scratches or dents, paint anomalies, etc. Check for the misaligned body panels, uneven panel gaps or poorly fitted trims. Make sure to open and close each one of the doors, the bonnet and the boot lid to ensure they are functioning properly. Check the master and spare keys for accessing the door and remote locks.

Check the engine block for any leaks, entangled wires, oil spills and broken or loose parts. Check the boot for the spare tyre, jack, spanner and emergency toolkit. Ensure to test all the lights, including the headlights, taillamps, fog lamps and turn indicators. Also, if your car has follow-me headlights and puddle lamps, check those.

Another highly important factor to check is all the windshield and window glass for cracks, scratches, or any other damage. Check if the tyres are new and have proper tread depth. Also, ensure the tyres are inflated properly as per the manufacturer's recommendations.

Car PDI checklist: Interior

Entering the cabin, inspect the material quality of the dashboard and door panels for any scratches, marks, or signs of damage. Further, check all panels and trims for fitment to ensure there are no loose parts or misalignments. Check if the glovebox is operating smoothly without jamming.

Check the seats, mats and carpet for stains, tears or marks. Don't forget to pull the mats or carpets to check for water seepage signs inside the cabin. Check the window glass operations, especially on powered window mechanisms, to ensure they are functioning smoothly. Check the roof linings and door seals for any cracks, gaps or damage.

Make sure to test the seatbelts and their adjustment mechanisms. A must check is inspecting the steering wheel to look for free movement, any abnormal sound or stiffness. Another highly important factor to check is the odometer reading. It should be below 100 km.

Car PDI checklist: Electricals

Also, check if the AC is cooling properly or not, and if there is dust and dirt on the AC vents. Check the infotainment system to ensure it is functioning properly. Also, check the performance of the speakers, all the charging ports, wireless charger, horn, front and rear wipers, heater, and cabin lights for proper functioning. Pop the hood and check the battery for any rust or corrosion on the terminals.

Car PDI checklist: Essential fluids

Make sure to check the essential fluids of the vehicle to ensure the car is ready for use. The essential fluids are engine oil, coolant, brake and power steering fluid, windshield washer fluid,

Car PDI checklist: Documents

Along with inspecting the car, make sure to verify all the necessary documents. The invoice should clearly mention the car's model, variant, chassis number, and engine number. Make sure to verify the printed details with the numbers stamped on the vehicle. Other documents to check include RTO documents, payment receipts, insurance policy, registration certificate, warranty certificate for the vehicle and battery, extended warranty (if applicable), roadside assistance document, owner’s manual and service booklet, pollution under control (PUC) certificate, etc. Make sure to check that all the documents have the vehicle data printed correctly.

Car PDI checklist: Test drive

After checking the exterior, interior, and mechanical components, it is important to take your new car for a short test drive, which is also a key part of the PDI. Make sure a dealership executive accompanies you during the test drive. During the test drive, check for proper acceleration and braking, steering wheel alignment, suspension performance, NVH level, pedal functionality, gearbox performance and handbrake operationality, etc.

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