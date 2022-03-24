Honda HR-V SUV launched in this country with a turbo-charged engine

Honda has driven in the third-generation HR-V in the Indonesian market, complete with a turbo-charged engine that is likely to make a solid case for the SUV among those looking for a more enthusiastic drive. Offered in four trim levels, the latest Honda HR-V is the most powerful petrol version of the vehicle anywhere in the world with the top-of-the-line RS trim priced at 499.9 million rupiah (approximately ₹26.60 lakh) while the overall pricing starting at 355.9 million rupiah or approximately ₹19 lakh.

While there are four trim levels of the Honda HR-V, it is only the RS version that gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor which puts out 175 hp and has 240 Nm of torque on offer. These figures are only bettered by the electric version of the vehicle that is sold only in China at the moment.

A look at the cabin of the 2022 Honda HR-V RS.

To stamp the power credentials of the Honda HR-V RS, the exterior design has a very sporty visual language with plenty of body kits, dual exhaust pipe outlets and the ‘RS’ badge. On the inside, the RS variant of the HR-V comes fitted with a seven-inch TFT screen which can be customized, four speakers plus two tweeter unit, black leather upholstery with red contrast stitching, three drive modes and hands-free tailgate, among other highlights.

And with great looks and drive power comes the need for a safer drive and as such, the latest HR-V gets Honda Sensing suite of safety features which offers a number of driver assistance features. There are also six airbags on offer.

In many global markets, the HR-V does also get a hybrid powertrain but it is the RS version that is likely to be carried forward from Indonesia to other markets like the Philippines as well. The HR-V is a common - and relatively popular - offering in countries like Japan, south-east Asia and even the United States. In India, there have been several reports in the past that Honda is considering the model but the wait has only been getting longer. With Honda Cars India retiring Mobilio, BR-V and the CR-V from its portfolio, it currently has no SUV or MPV to offer.

