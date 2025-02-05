Honda Elevate, City and Amaze get benefits of up to 1.07 lakh

After hiking the prices of the new-gen Amaze , Honda Cars India has rolled out discounts on the Elevate , City and the previous-gen Amaze. The models are being offered with benefits of up to ₹1.07 lakh. As of now, it is not known when these benefits will end. There are extended warranties, buyback schemes, loyalty bonuses, corporate discounts and cash discounts on the models.

Honda Elevate

First up, there are the MY24 models, the ZX (MT) gets benefits of up to ₹86,100, SV/V/VX (MT) variants are being offered with benefits of up to ₹76,100 and the Apex Edition gets benefits of ₹65,000.

Then there are MY25 models. The ZX (MT) gets benefits of ₹66,100 and SV/V/VX (MT) is being offered with benefits of ₹56,100. The Apex Edition (MT) is discounted by ₹45,000 whereas the CVT version gets benefits of up to ₹46,100. The ZX (CVT) gets benefits of ₹86,100 and the V/VX (CVT) gets benefits worth ₹71,100. Finally, the ZX (CVT) Black gets benefits of up to ₹66,100.

Honda City

The City gets benefits of up to ₹73,300 whereas the City e:HEV gets benefits of up to ₹90,000.

Honda Amaze

Honda has decided that it will be selling the previous generation of the Amaze alongside the new-generation Amaze that was recently introduced in the Indian market. The E and S variants are being offered with benefits of up to ₹57,200 whereas the VX variant gets benefits of up to ₹1.07 lakh.

It is important to note that the authorized dealerships would be able to help interested customers with more details about the benefits.

New Honda Amaze introductory prices end

Honda Amaze has experienced an increase in pricing as the initial promotional rates have concluded. The current starting price for the Honda Amaze is ₹8.09 lakh, reaching a maximum of ₹11.19 lakh, both figures representing ex-showroom costs. The ZX variant has seen the most significant price increase of ₹30,000, while the V MT and VX MT variants have been raised by ₹10,000. Additionally, the V CVT and VX CVT variants have experienced a price rise of ₹15,000.

