Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September

The SUV segment in India is continuing to gain max traction and manufacturers are only to keen to oblige the rise in demand.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Aug 2022, 11:14 AM
The SUV segment is currently in the most demand throughout the world. This is because of various reasons such as practicality, high ground clearance, road presence and space on offer. In India, the most number of launches happen during the festive season which is just around the corner. So, there would be new models, facelifts, hybrids and even electric vehicles. Here is a list of SUVs that will be launching soon in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The much-awaited Grand Vitara has been finally unveiled by Maruti Suzuki. It is the new flagship for the manufacturer and will go on sale in the coming months. It will be offered with two petrol engine options, Maruti Suzuki is no longer offering its vehicles with a diesel engine. So, there will be a mild-hybrid engine and a strong-hybrid engine. The bookings of the SUV are already open.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is Toyota's version of the Grand Vitara. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota co-developed both vehicles and they are being produced at the same factory. However, Toyota has made some changes to the exterior in terms of different bumpers and tail lamps. In the cabin, the colour theme is also different. The engine options stay the same as the Grand Vitara so there is a mild hybrid engine and a strong hybrid engine.

Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai recently gave a facelift to the Venue and now they are preparing to launch the N Line version of the Venue. The Venue N Line will be launched on September 6th. It will come with the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that produces 120 PS of max power and 172 Nm of peak torque. It should be offered in two variants, N6 and N8. The gearbox on offer will only be a 7-speed DCT. There will be mechanical upgrades as well such as a stiffer suspension and new exhaust. Cosmetic upgrades include sportier bumpers, N Line badging, grille finished in dark chrome, aluminium pedals, sporty-looking upholstery and red accents.

Mahindra XUV400 EV

Mahindra is all set to debut its first electric SUV for the Indian market. It will be the electric version of the XUV300 but to differentiate between the EV model and ICE model, it is expected that Mahindra will call the EV model, XUV400 EV. Unlike, the XUV300, the XUV400 EV will measure 4.2 metres. Mahindra will be updating the styling slightly and the in the cabin there could be a new touchscreen infotainment system that runs on AdrenoX.

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo

Mahindra first showcased their 1.2-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine at the Auto Expo 2020. The engine will finally debut on the XUV300. It produces 130 hp and 230 Nm. As of now, the gearbox options are not known. There will be some cosmetic changes such as Mahindra's twins peak logo and new alloy wheels. There could also be some changes to the cabin with a new infotainment system, upholstery and instrument cluster.

Kia Sonet X Line

Kia recently teased the launch of the Sonet X Line. It is expected that Kia will launch Sonet X Line next month to mark the model's second year anniversary. The changes to the Sonet X Line will be similar to Seltos X Line. So, the changes will be purely cosmetic and there will be no mechanical changes.

MG Hector Facelift

MG has already teased the facelift of the Hector which revealed an all-new front fascia that looks more dominating. The manufacturer also showcased the new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system that has been arranged in portrait orientation. It is expected that the Hector Facelift will come with Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS. There would be no changes to the engine or the gearbox options.

 

 

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2022, 11:14 AM IST
