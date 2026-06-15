Genesis Magma GT3 Concept unveiled at Le Mans, hints at motorsport expansion

The luxury arm of Hyundai ’s umbrella corporation, Genesis, recently unveiled its latest venture into the motorsport realm: the Magma GT3 Concept, which has been built in collaboration with Hyundai Motorsport. Additionally, it competed in the Hypercar class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its GMR-001.

Genesis has unveiled its new GT3 race car concept to comply with GT3 racing regulations. Unlike many race cars based on production vehicles, this concept has been designed independently and is not derived from any existing road-going model. While it shares certain styling cues with the Genesis GT concept, the GT3 adopts a more aggressive design tailored for motorsport applications.

José Muñoz, President & CEO, Hyundai Motor Company, said, “Genesis has grown faster than any other luxury automotive brand, and we’re thrilled to be competing in the world’s toughest endurance race where we’ll be able to validate our performance under pressure. We’re humble, but we’re hungry, and we know there is hard work ahead. We’re bringing lessons from the track to our Magma performance vehicles and in how we run the business. In a 24-hour race where anything can happen, the team needs to be seamless in how we support each other and find creative solutions to win. It’s a perfect analogy for how we’re managing uncertainty and focused on delivering exceptional vehicles, technology and service for our customers."

Genesis Magma GT3 Concept: Exterior

The exterior features a wider track, a front splitter, and larger air ducts to enhance aerodynamic efficiency and cooling performance. Additional aerodynamic elements include a door-mounted fin, a fixed rear wing, and a rear diffuser, which contribute significantly to improved downforce, thermal management, and overall race-track capability. The vehicle also incorporates Genesis' signature two-line LED lighting design, complemented by four auxiliary headlights.

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Genesis Magma GT Concept: Interior

Alongside the GT3 race car, Genesis also revealed the interior of the GT concept first showcased in November 2025, offering an indication of what a future production model could look like. The grand tourer features a two-seat layout with a twin-cockpit architecture, separated by a centre console that creates spaces for the driver and passenger.

Notable highlights include a gated transmission, tactile physical controls, and a compact infotainment display. The dashboard houses three circular display units, while a conventional-style instrument cluster is positioned behind a flat-bottom, motorsport-inspired steering wheel. Additionally, the cabin features quilted leather covering the dashboard, door panels, centre console, and seats, complemented by Alcantara.

Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer, Genesis, said, “The Magma GT Concept and Magma GT3 Concept represent two distinct yet connected expressions of Genesis performance. The Magma GT Concept embodies our vision of luxury and athleticism on the road, while the Magma GT3 Concept translates that philosophy into the race environment, where every element is driven by performance, efficiency, and purpose."

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