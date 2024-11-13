From Hyundai Creta to Kia Seltos: Here are top 5 alternatives for Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹20.09 lakh, ex-showroom, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara also packs in a good set of features including a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, heads up display and many more. However, if you are in the market looking for a compact SUV, there are several other choices as well. Here are five of the most popular compact SUVs to choose from.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is one of the highest selling compact SUVs in India. In October, over 14,000 units of the Grand Vitara were sold. Key to its popularity is its Maruti Suzuki badge and the hybrid tech. The Grand Vitara gets two powertrain choices - a 1.5L four cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5L three cylinder hybrid petrol engine with 177.6V battery.

1 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the sibling to the Grand Vitara. Born out of the partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes priced between ₹11.14 lakh and ₹20 lakh and is the only SUV within the mid-size segment apart from the Grand Vitara to offer a hybrid powertrain. The Toyota SUV can be had with a 1.5-litre engine that makes 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque and can be mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The strong hybrid unit has a 177.6V battery that helps the engine to put out a combined total of approximately 113 bhp and 122 Nm of torque, and it can only be paired to an e-CVT. Unlike the Grand Viatara, the Hyryder does not get the all-wheel drive feature. In terms of safety, the Toyota Hyryder comes with six airbags, ISOFIX mounts for child seats, hill hold assist, TPMs, and 360-degree cameras. The SUV further features an EV mode that is only available with the strong hybrid powertrain

2 Kia Seltos The Seltos is priced between ₹10.89 lakh and ₹20.45 lakh and is one of the best-selling cars from the South Korean carmaker’s lineup. It is offered with three 1.5-litre engines, of which two are petrol. The turbocharged petrol variant offers 158 bhp and 253 Nm and comes mated to either a clutchless manual or a dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. The naturally aspirated unit makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque while the diesel motor puts out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Kia Seltos gets a dual-screen digital display setup where the infotainment screen and the instrument cluster is seamlessly integrated and sit neatly on the dash. The Sektos also comes with radar-based ADAS, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera and a blindspot monitor.

3 Hyundai Creta The Hyundai Creta is the best seller in the compact SUV segment. The compact SUV from Hyundai comes with three powertrain choices and among them, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is available with a manual or a torque converter automatic. The most popular engine option is the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit that is solely available with a dual-clutch transmission. Priced between ₹11 lakh and 20.1 lakh (ex-showroom) the SUV also includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS, and ESP. It also has Level-2 ADAS, which includes features like frontal collision avoidance, cruise control, and lane driving aids.

5 Volkswagen Taigun/Skoda Kushaq The Taigun and the Kushaq are mid-size SUVs which share a common platform and are priced between ₹11.7 lakh and ₹20 lakh. Both are offered with two engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque and can be paired either with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre TSI delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and stands to be the trim of choice for most enthusiasts. The Taigun and the Kushaq were given a five-star rating from the Global NCAP and feature six airbags, an ESC, hill hold assist, and Multi-Collision brakes. The Taigun and Kushaq additionally come with ventilated seats in the front, an eight-inch instrument cluster display, smartphone integration, and cruise control.

