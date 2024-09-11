First Mahindra Thar Roxx ‘VIN 0001’ to be auctioned

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that the company will auction the first example of the Thar Roxx to enter series production. The Mahindra Thar Roxx with the VIN ‘0001’ will be open to bidding, the proceeds of which will go towards a good cause. The automaker will be opening the auction registrations on September 12, 2024.

Notably, Mahindra had auctioned the first Mahindra Thar 3-door back in 2020, which received the highest bid of a whopping ₹1.11 crore (ex-showroom). Delhi’s Aakash Minda acquired the off-roader for the LX Petrol Automatic variant at the princely sum. The automaker received over 5,500 bids for the Thar 3-door from across 500 locations in the country.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a heavily reworked platform, along with a longer wheelbase, comfier cabin, more features and a bigger boot

Mahindra Thar Roxx Ex-Showroom Prices

Given the euphoria surrounding the Thar Roxx, Mahindra is certainly expecting a similar or more favourable response to the new five-door offering. The Mahindra Thar 5-Door is priced from ₹12.99 lakh, going up to ₹20.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the rear-wheel drive versions. Prices for the all-wheel drive versions are yet to be announced.

Compared to the 3-door, the new Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a host of upgrades. The SUV gets a longer wheelbase with a usable second row and an extra of doors, a bigger boot space, new projector lens headlamps with LED DRLs, new alloy wheels, and more. There are also seven colours available - Stealth Black, Burnt Sienna, Deep Forest, Battleship Grey, Nebula Blue, Tango Red and Everest White.

There are two 10.25-inch screen inside the Thar Roxx for the digital console and infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior

The cabin has a white interior and has been biased towards comfort as opposed to everyday ruggedness. There’s a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The model also gets ventilated front seats, auto climate control, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof and more.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Specifications

Engine options on the new Thar Roxx include the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor. Both units are paired with manual and automatic transmission choices. Mahindra will be offering 4x4 only on the diesel variants of the five-door SUV. On the safety front, the new Thar Roxx will come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with auto hold and Level 2 ADAS.

Bookings for the new Thar Roxx will commence on October 3. while deliveries will begin on October 12, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Test drives for customers are set to begin from September 14 onwards. The SUV is already making its way to showrooms across the country.

