Mahindra Thar Roxx bookings to open on October 3. Deliveries commence on…

Mahindra & Mahindra recently launched the highly anticipated Thar Roxx five-door SUV and the company has announced that bookings will begin on October 3, 2024. The day also marks as Mahindra’s Founders’ Day and bookings will begin online and at the brand dealerships pan India. Meanwhile, test drives for the Thar Roxx will commence from September 14 onwards, while deliveries are set to begin on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra - October 12, 2024.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Prices

Mahindra has revealed prices on select variants of the Thar Roxx. The five-door rugged SUV will be sold in six variants - MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L. Prices start from ₹12.99 lakh for the MX1 base petrol MT, going up to ₹20.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX7L diesel MT. The current prices are for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) trims while those for the 4x4 trims are yet to be announced.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets distinctly different styling over the Thar 3-door with the new six-slat grille, LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, and fog lamps integrated into the bumpers

Compared to its three-door sibling, the new Mahindra Thar Roxx is substantially larger measuring 4,428 mm in length, 1,870 mm in width, and 1,928 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 2,850 mm, which is 400 mm longer than that of the Thar 3-door. The five-door SUV is underpinned by the new M-Gylde platform. A double-wishbone front and Penta link rear suspension with frequency selective damping handles the suspension duty.

Mahindra says the new M-Glyde chassis is 18 per cent lighter than the predecessor and offers even better rigidity in comparison. Concerning off-road credentials, the Thar Roxx gets an approach angle of 41.7 degrees, a rampover angle of 36.1 degrees and a departure angle of 23.9 degrees. The water wading capacity stands at 650 mm. The SUV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels on the top trims, while the lower trims get 18-inch alloys. The base MX1 and MX3 variants get 18-inch steel wheels.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine Specifications

The Thar Roxx draws power from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 174 bhp and 380 Nm. There’s also the 2.2-litre turbo diesel with 172 bhp and 370 Nm. Transmission options on both engines include a 6-speed manual and automatic. The SUV will be available in RWD and 4x4 options.

The Thar Roxx has been engineered at the Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai and developed at the Mahindra SUV Proving Track. The model has been designed at the company’s design studio in Mumbai. It is manufactured at the automaker’s Nashik facility in Maharashtra, alongside its three-door version.

