Slated to launch on August 15, Mahindra Thar Roxx comes as the five-door iteration of the popular true-blue SUV
Mahindra already teased Thar Roxx multiple times giving us a clear view of the SUV
Upcoming Thar Roxx gets subtly redesigned front fascia with revamped LED headlamps and DRL along with a tweaked grille
The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets LED projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRL and thicker vertical slats on radiator grille similar to Jeep
Alloy wheels too will come wearing a new design, distinctive from the three-door Thar
Additionally, the Thar Roxx will come with a fresh badge as well
The C-shaped LED taillights will come enhancing its visual appeal at the back and they are different from the three-door Thar
The upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx will get large panoramic sunroof allowing a spacious and airy feel inside the cabin
Thar Roxx's cabin looks more premium than Thar thanks to the new steering, large infotainment system, plush seats etc