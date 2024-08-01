Mahindra is gearing up to launch its next big SUV, Thar Roxx

Published Aug 01, 2024

Slated to launch on August 15, Mahindra Thar Roxx comes as the five-door iteration of the popular true-blue SUV

Mahindra already teased Thar Roxx multiple times giving us a clear view of the SUV

Upcoming Thar Roxx gets subtly redesigned front fascia with revamped LED headlamps and DRL along with a tweaked grille

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets LED projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRL and thicker vertical slats on radiator grille similar to Jeep

Alloy wheels too will come wearing a new design, distinctive from the three-door Thar

Additionally, the Thar Roxx will come with a fresh badge as well

The C-shaped LED taillights will come enhancing its visual appeal at the back and they are different from the three-door Thar

The upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx will get large panoramic sunroof allowing a spacious and airy feel inside the cabin

Thar Roxx's cabin looks more premium than Thar thanks to the new steering, large infotainment system, plush seats etc
