F1 2022: Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, GT 63 are official safety, medical cars

The Formula 1 season will start on March 18, and Mercedes-AMG will once again be contributing to the excellent safety of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with two high-performance models that have already proven their credentials on the track. In 2022, the Safety Car will be the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, while the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ makes its debut as the category's official Medical Car.

Both models received different specific equipment to carry out their work on the Formula 1 tracks, remaining in their essence, vehicles equal to those that are marketed globally.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will replace the AMG GT R that served as Safety Car last season. It has all the credentials needed to work hard at the highest level of motorsport. It can generate output of 730 hp, offers new highly adjustable suspension, intelligent lightweight engineering and active aerodynamics. The standard version of the AMG GT Black Series accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 325 kmph.

On the other hand, Mercedes-AMG has also replaced the C 63 S Estate, which has been used since 2015 as a Medical Car, wit the new GT 63 S 4MATIC+. The new car is equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine that generates 639 hp. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and comes with a top speed of 315 kmph.

The Safety Car's most notable feature is the absence of the usual roof light bar, which would interfere with the carefully refined aerodynamic balance of the AMG GT Black Series. Instead, a completely new solution was created. At the front, mandatory signage has been incorporated into the upper area of the windshield, while rear-facing lights have been elegantly integrated into the rear spoiler. All signaling functions are provided via LED lights.

