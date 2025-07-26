Explained: Why the Renault Triber does not get a turbo petrol engine

Renault India recently introduced the Triber facelift, bringing comprehensive upgrades to the subcompact SUV. Potential buyers were anticipating a more powerful turbo petrol engine for the Triber this time. However, Renault did not bring any mechanical upgrades to the car, and it now appears the Triber won’t be getting one either.

Potential buyers were anticipating a more powerful turbo petrol engine on the Renault Triber facelift. However, there are no mechanical upgrades to the car, and it now appears the Triber won’t be getting one either.

Why The Renault Triber Does Not Get A Turbo Petrol Engine

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Renault Triber facelift launch, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director, Renault India, explained why the Triber can’t have the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine from the Kiger. Turns out the engine bay on the Triber has been designed to be compact enough to accommodate the smallest engine possible. This was done specifically to maximise cabin space, which is the USP of the vehicle.

Also Read : Renault Triber facelift launched, prices start at ₹6.30 lakh

The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. Renault does offer a more powerful turbo petrol unit on the Kiger SUV

The Renault Triber is the only three-row offering in the sub-4-metre segment, and to achieve the same, the automaker had to resort to clever engineering to ensure a larger cabin. In order to accommodate a turbo petrol motor, Renault will have to redesign the engine bay, compromising on cabin space, negating the whole point of the subcompact MPV. The cost of re-engineering the engine bay and homologating the same would be another deterrent for Renault India, given the Triber’s cost-conscious pricing.

For those expecting a more powerful Triber, this would be disappointing news. The power from the motor has been the Achilles heel of the MPV, especially with the AMT unit. However, most buyers looking at the Triber prioritise space and the extra seats over performance. The model gets generous legroom in the second row, thanks to its tall stance, while the third row is best suited for children. Moreover, the third row seats are completely removable, liberating a massive boot capacity of 625 litres, which can be further expanded with the foldable second row.

The Renault Triber facelift gets a redesigned front as well as rear, along with a host of new features

2025 Renault Triber Facelift: What's New

The 2025 Renault Triber facelift has received extensive changes. This includes the restyled front and rear sporting a new grille, LED headlamps with DRLs, new bumpers, and a new taillight cluster. The cabin gets a revised dashboard with a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 7-inch digital instrument console, black and white fabric upholstery, and more. The MPV packs more features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, TPMS, front parking sensors, cruise control, and more.

Watch: 2025 Renault Triber Launched | ₹ 6.30 Lakh Onwards | New Styling, Features & Tech | HT Auto

2025 Renault Triber Facelift: Specifications

Powering the Triber facelift is the familiar 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned to produce 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT automatic. The Triber is quite popular in Tier II and III markets, and the latest update should help more buyers looking for a budget people mover to consider the model more seriously. The Renault Triber facelift is priced between ₹6.30 lakh and ₹9.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: