Renault Kiger, Kwid and Triber to get a price hike from April

Renault India has announced that they will be increasing the prices of the Kiger , Kwid and Triber from April 1st. The prices will be hiked by up to 2 per cent. The magnitude of the increase will differ among various models and variants. This decision is a reaction to the ongoing rise in input costs that the company has been enduring for an extended duration. This is the first price hike by Renault since February 2023.

Renault currently only has three cars in its portfolio - the Kiger, Kwid and the Triber. The brand is currently preparing to bring the new-generation Duster to the Indian market.

Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India, stated, "Despite our best efforts to maintain prices for a long time, the sustained increase in input costs has necessitated this price adjustment. We have been absorbing these costs for a long time to support our customers, but to continue providing the best quality and innovative products, a price revision has become inevitable."

