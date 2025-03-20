HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Renault Kiger, Kwid And Triber To Get A Price Hike From April

Renault Kiger, Kwid and Triber to get a price hike from April

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2025, 09:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Renault has announced a price hike for the first time since February 2023.
Renault will increase the prices of its cars by up to 2 per cent.
Renault will increase the prices of its cars by up to 2 per cent.

Renault India has announced that they will be increasing the prices of the Kiger, Kwid and Triber from April 1st. The prices will be hiked by up to 2 per cent. The magnitude of the increase will differ among various models and variants. This decision is a reaction to the ongoing rise in input costs that the company has been enduring for an extended duration. This is the first price hike by Renault since February 2023.

Renault currently only has three cars in its portfolio - the Kiger, Kwid and the Triber. The brand is currently preparing to bring the new-generation Duster to the Indian market.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Triber 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Triber 2025
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Kiger 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kiger 2025
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Kwid Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kwid EV
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India, stated, "Despite our best efforts to maintain prices for a long time, the sustained increase in input costs has necessitated this price adjustment. We have been absorbing these costs for a long time to support our customers, but to continue providing the best quality and innovative products, a price revision has become inevitable."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2025, 09:49 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.