Driving in Europe for foreigners to be easier. Here's how

Driving in Europe for foreigners who are relocating to the continent has been a troublesome affair for quite a long time. However, it seems with the new regulation the European Union is trying to bring in; it would be easier to drive n the country. The Journal reports that the EU wants to make it easier for foreigners to drive in Europe.

The report claims that foreigners who relocate to the continent often need to re-take driver training and testing to be granted an EU driving license, regardless of their past driving experience. Now, the European Union wants to change this rule, which would allow people from certain countries don't require to complete testing or training to obtain an EU driving license.

Also Read : Holi 2023: Delhi Police's witty advisory warns against drunken driving

The EU has also proposed various other changes. One of them is the proposal that aims to increase safety by revamping driver training and having a two-year probation period for novice drivers. Interestingly, these driving tests could be updated to assess the knowledge and skills of the drivers linked to advanced driving assistance systems and other automated driving-aiding technologies.

Similar Products Find more Cars Aston Martin Db11 5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl ₹3.29 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Aston Martin Vantage 3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl ₹2.95 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe 1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl ₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai Kona Electric cc | Electric | Automatic ₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Lamborghini Huracan Evo 5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) ₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Lexus Lc 500h 3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl ₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Another significant change proposed by the EU is the introduction of a digital driving licence, which would be a major change. The EU has said that it would simplify the recognition of driving licenses between its member states and make it much easier to replace, renew or exchange a driving license. EU has proposed that the digital driver's license will be the default choice after an initial adjustment period. However, the traditional physical license wouldn't be going away as the EU stated that drivers would be able to get a physical license if they want one.

The EU wants to hold the drivers accountable as it noted that in 2019, some 40 per cent of cross-border offences were committed with impunity, either because the offender was not identified or because the payment was not enforced.

First Published Date: