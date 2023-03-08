HT Auto
Home Auto News Holi 2023: Delhi Police's Witty Advisory Warns Against Drunken Driving

Holi 2023: Delhi Police's witty advisory warns against drunken driving

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2023, 09:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Delhi Traffic Police has sounded off caution to all Holi revellers in advance against drunken driving on Wednesday. The police has issued a detailed traffic advisory, besides a social media post which wittily cautioned people against such offence, especially driving after consuming bhang. Drunken driving is one of the biggest reasons behind accidents on Indian roads, and is one of the biggest killers too. The offence leads to heavy fine, even suspension of licence or imprisonment.

Delhi Traffic Police has cautioned revellers to avoid drinking bhang and driving on Holi. It has also issued traffic advisory for the festival which coincides with Shab-e-Baraat.
Delhi Traffic Police has cautioned revellers to avoid drinking bhang and driving on Holi. It has also issued traffic advisory for the festival which coincides with Shab-e-Baraat.
Delhi Traffic Police has cautioned revellers to avoid drinking bhang and driving on Holi. It has also issued traffic advisory for the festival which coincides with Shab-e-Baraat.
Delhi Traffic Police has cautioned revellers to avoid drinking bhang and driving on Holi. It has also issued traffic advisory for the festival which coincides with Shab-e-Baraat.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police replied to a tweet by food aggregator Zomato joking about a person in Gurgaon asking for delivery of bhang on Holi. Bhang is a drink mixed with sweets and intoxicants, and is popular in north India especially during the festival of colours. Delhi Police used Zomato's tweet to warn revellers against driving under influence of intoxicants like bhang. Delhi Police's witty advisory, which read, "If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang," left many netizens in splits.

Delhi Police has deployed special teams across the national capital region on Wednesday to take action against drunken driving and other traffic offences. Holi 2023 also coincides with another festival called Shab-e-Baraat, during which rash driving or stunts on two-wheelers are a common sight in the city. Delhi Police issued a warning on Tuesday, saying, “Action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorised persons, performing stunts, driving without a license, etc."

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

On Wednesday, Delhi Police will set up pickets at 290 locations around the city. According to Delhi Police, over 150 company of security personnel other than police force, 800 traffic police personnel and 9,000 local police will be deployed till morning of March 8. Delhi Police will also deploy 1,300 motorcycle patrolling teams besides 759 traffic officers at 283 strategic locations. Expect. speed guns at regular intersections to check over-speeding of vehicles too. 233 points have also been identified as drunken and vulnerable points for Holi.

Delhi Police has said that in cases of drunken driving, red-light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over-speeding, license will be seized and will be liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months. Two-wheeler riders are also advised against triple riding on Holi and Shab-e-Baraat.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2023, 09:38 AM IST
TAGS: Holi Delhi Traffic Police traffic guidelines traffic advisory
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city