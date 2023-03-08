Holi 2023: Delhi Police's witty advisory warns against drunken driving

Delhi Traffic Police has sounded off caution to all Holi revellers in advance against drunken driving on Wednesday. The police has issued a detailed traffic advisory, besides a social media post which wittily cautioned people against such offence, especially driving after consuming bhang. Drunken driving is one of the biggest reasons behind accidents on Indian roads, and is one of the biggest killers too. The offence leads to heavy fine, even suspension of licence or imprisonment.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police replied to a tweet by food aggregator Zomato joking about a person in Gurgaon asking for delivery of bhang on Holi. Bhang is a drink mixed with sweets and intoxicants, and is popular in north India especially during the festival of colours. Delhi Police used Zomato's tweet to warn revellers against driving under influence of intoxicants like bhang. Delhi Police's witty advisory, which read, "If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang," left many netizens in splits.

Delhi Police has deployed special teams across the national capital region on Wednesday to take action against drunken driving and other traffic offences. Holi 2023 also coincides with another festival called Shab-e-Baraat, during which rash driving or stunts on two-wheelers are a common sight in the city. Delhi Police issued a warning on Tuesday, saying, “Action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorised persons, performing stunts, driving without a license, etc."

On Wednesday, Delhi Police will set up pickets at 290 locations around the city. According to Delhi Police, over 150 company of security personnel other than police force, 800 traffic police personnel and 9,000 local police will be deployed till morning of March 8. Delhi Police will also deploy 1,300 motorcycle patrolling teams besides 759 traffic officers at 283 strategic locations. Expect. speed guns at regular intersections to check over-speeding of vehicles too. 233 points have also been identified as drunken and vulnerable points for Holi.

Delhi Police has said that in cases of drunken driving, red-light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over-speeding, license will be seized and will be liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months. Two-wheeler riders are also advised against triple riding on Holi and Shab-e-Baraat.

First Published Date: