Land Rover has announced the fifth edition of its Defender Journeys programme in India, with the luxury self-drive experience scheduled to begin in March 2027. Reservations for the upcoming edition have opened, with the programme featuring at least eight itineraries and 38 journey rotations across India and neighbouring regions.

The fifth edition will feature an expanded fleet of Defender SUVs to accommodate growing demand. The additional vehicles will allow the company to increase the number of journey rotations and offer customers greater flexibility in choosing their preferred travel dates. However, convoy sizes will remain unchanged.

Eight routes across challenging terrain

The upcoming edition will take participants through some of the country's most challenging and scenic landscapes. The curated routes will cover destinations such as the Thar Desert, Zanskar Valley, Umling La Pass, Ladakh and Spiti Valley. The programme will also extend beyond India, with journeys planned through Upper Mustang in Nepal and remote regions of Bhutan.

Each expedition will combine off-road driving with opportunities for cultural exploration. Participants will get to drive Defender SUVs across challenging trails, mountain passes, river valleys, lakes and other remote landscapes.

Defender Journeys is designed to offer a premium travel experience alongside off-road driving. Each expedition will include handpicked accommodation, fine dining and curated itineraries. A team of product experts will accompany participants throughout the journeys to assist with driving across challenging terrain and ensure a smooth experience.

The programme also allows customers to experience the capabilities of Defender SUVs without having to own one. It is positioned as a luxury self-drive experience that brings together off-road exploration, hospitality and the brand's lifestyle offerings.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said the fifth edition would create more opportunities for customers to explore lesser-known destinations through curated self-drive expeditions. He added that the programme aims to balance adventure, comfort and discovery while allowing participants to experience the Defender's capabilities. Interested customers can register for the fifth edition of Defender Journeys through the official Land Rover India website.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: