Confirmed: Tata Curvv to get new turbo petrol engine, will be called Hyperion

Tata Motors has confirmed a new turbocharged direct injection petrol engine for its upcoming Curvv coupe-SUV. Codenamed 'Hyperion', this 1.2-liter three-cylinder unit promises a significant performance boost over the current 1.2-liter turbo engine found in the Nexon.

Producing 125 bhp and 225Nm of torque, Tata's Hyperion engine is designed to handle the increased weight of the Tata Curvv while offering improved driving dynamics, the company stated. With the Hyperion, Tata has incorporated advanced technologies such as variable valve timing, a water-cooled turbocharger, and an all-aluminum construction to enhance efficiency and refinement.

While the current 1.2-liter turbo engine has been criticized for its performance and refinement, Tata claims that the Hyperion engine will address these shortcomings. The new powertrain is expected to provide a more engaging driving experience without compromising fuel efficiency.

Tata Curvv: Design

The Tata Curvv's exterior design strikes a balance between the robust stance of an SUV and the sleek lines of a coupe. Its distinctive silhouette is accentuated by flush-mounted door handles, pronounced wheel arches clad in black, and a dynamic roofline that culminates in a spoiler.

The rear design features connected LED taillights and a modern interpretation of Tata's design language. The Tata Curvv further gets 18-inch alloy wheels. The front fascia incorporates the signature connected LED daytime running lights and split headlamp setup, lending the vehicle a contemporary and distinctive appeal.

Tata Curvv: Features

The Tata Curvv is expected to be generously equipped with modern amenities. Key features likely to be included are a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a premium audio setup, and wireless smartphone connectivity. Additionally, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and an air purifier are anticipated.

To enhance convenience and comfort, a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting are also rumoured to be part of the package. The vehicle is expected to offer a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

