HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News City & Amaze Help Honda Cars India Grow 7% In Sales In Fy2023

City & Amaze help Honda Cars India grow 7% in sales in FY2023

Honda Cars India announced that its domestic sales for FY2022-2023 stood at 91,418 units, registering a hike of seven per cent year-on-year, when compared to 85,609 units sold in FY2022. The company said that it exported 22,722 units during the previous fiscal, which grew by 17 per cent over 19,401 units shipped overseas in FY2021-2022. The Honda City and Amaze were the major growth drivers for the company, as several models were discontinued from the brand’s lineup in the last fiscal.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2023, 19:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda Cars India’s domestic volumes stood at 6,692 units, nearly flat against 6,589 units sold in March 2022, (HT Auto/SabyasachiDasgupta)
The facelift 2023 Honda City has been launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the SV variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.97 lakh for the ZX variant with CVT. The City e:HEV strong hybrid too has received the updates and is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.89 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
Honda has ditched the diesel engine but the 1.5-litre petrol motor that has been carried forward is now compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel.
The biggest highlights though are the updates to the looks of the vehicle. The new Honda City is now sportier than ever and has a refreshed grille and front head light units.
The alloy design on the 16-inch wheels has been updated. There is also a 15-inch wheel on lower variants.
The rear profile of the Honda City is also now smarter than before.
The dashboard layout inside the new Honda City remains the same. Do not miss the glare and fingerprints on the 8-inch IPS display.
The new Honda City gets feature additions like updated ambient lighting, PM 2.5 cabin air filter and the petrol-only model gets a removable wireless phone charging tray over the cupholders.
The Honda City continues to offer 121 hp and 145 Nm of torque. It is not the sportiest sedan to drive still but continues to bask in the glory of offering a planted and comfortable ride.
Honda Cars India’s domestic volumes stood at 6,692 units, nearly flat against 6,589 units sold in March 2022, (HT Auto/SabyasachiDasgupta)
View all Images
The facelift 2023 Honda City has been launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the SV variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.97 lakh for the ZX variant with CVT. The City e:HEV strong hybrid too has received the updates and is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.89 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
1/8
The facelift 2023 Honda City has been launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of 11.49 lakh for the SV variant and goes up to 15.97 lakh for the ZX variant with CVT. The City e:HEV strong hybrid too has received the updates and is priced at 18.89 lakh and 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom). (HT Auto/SabyasachiDasgupta)
Honda has ditched the diesel engine but the 1.5-litre petrol motor that has been carried forward is now compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel.
2/8
Honda has ditched the diesel engine but the 1.5-litre petrol motor that has been carried forward is now compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel. (HT Auto/SabyasachiDasgupta)
The biggest highlights though are the updates to the looks of the vehicle. The new Honda City is now sportier than ever and has a refreshed grille and front head light units.
3/8
The biggest highlights though are the updates to the looks of the vehicle. The new Honda City is now sportier than ever and has a refreshed grille and front head light units. (HT Auto/SabyasachiDasgupta)
The alloy design on the 16-inch wheels has been updated. There is also a 15-inch wheel on lower variants.
4/8
The alloy design on the 16-inch wheels has been updated. There is also a 15-inch wheel on lower variants. (HT Auto/SabyasachiDasgupta)
The rear profile of the Honda City is also now smarter than before.
5/8
The rear profile of the Honda City is also now smarter than before. (HT Auto/SabyasachiDasgupta)
The dashboard layout inside the new Honda City remains the same. Do not miss the glare and fingerprints on the 8-inch IPS display.
6/8
The dashboard layout inside the new Honda City remains the same. Do not miss the glare and fingerprints on the 8-inch IPS display. (HT Auto/SabyasachiDasgupta)
The new Honda City gets feature additions like updated ambient lighting, PM 2.5 cabin air filter and the petrol-only model gets a removable wireless phone charging tray over the cupholders.
7/8
The new Honda City gets feature additions like updated ambient lighting, PM 2.5 cabin air filter and the petrol-only model gets a removable wireless phone charging tray over the cupholders. (HT Auto/SabyasachiDasgupta)
The Honda City continues to offer 121 hp and 145 Nm of torque. It is not the sportiest sedan to drive still but continues to bask in the glory of offering a planted and comfortable ride.
8/8
The Honda City continues to offer 121 hp and 145 Nm of torque. It is not the sportiest sedan to drive still but continues to bask in the glory of offering a planted and comfortable ride. (HT Auto/SabyasachiDasgupta)

For sales in March 2023, Honda Cars India’s domestic volumes stood at 6,692 units, remaining nearly flat as against 6,589 units sold in March 2022. Exports stood at 2,243 units, which grew marginally over the 2,243 units shipped overseas in March 2022.

Also Read : Honda dealerships began unofficial pre-bookings for upcoming compact SUV

Honda Cars India said that the Amaze’s sales have grown by 33 per cent in the last financial year, making it a popular seller in the subcompact sedan segment. Meanwhile, the Honda City is a hot seller for the company despite new competition coming from the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and more recently the Hyundai Verna.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
₹6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Nrg
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.09 kmpl
₹6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Speaking about the fiscal sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director - Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd said, “We are pleased to report that our sales for the Financial Year 2022-23 have met our expectations. Honda Cars India has achieved a domestic sales growth of 7%, driven by the strong and positive sales momentum of our models specifically the Amaze and City. The Amaze’s sales have grown by 33 per cent in the last fiscal year being one of the most preferred family sedans in India. The Honda City continues its legacy of success by being the largest-selling mid-size sedan in the country last year. Our sincere gratitude to our customers, dealers and suppliers for their strong support to Honda brand in India. Our export performance also has been very good in FY 22-23 with the growth of 17 per cent."

Also Read : Hyundai Motor reports highest-ever annual sales, Creta & new Venue help

Honda trimmed its model lineup last year discontinuing the fourth-generation City, Amaze diesel, WR-V, and Jazz models from the Indian market. With the latest emission regulations in place, the company has now moved to a pure petrol and petrol-hybrid strategy for its current and future products. It now retails only the fifth-generation City and Amaze petrol. That said, the automaker will bring an all-new compact SUV to the market by the festive season this year. A subcompact SUV is also said to be in the works.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2023, 19:56 PM IST
TAGS: car sales auto sales 2023 car sales 2023 auto sales march 2023 Honda Cars India Honda City Honda Amaze
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
3% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 735 Rs. 759
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city