Honda dealerships begin unofficial pre-bookings for upcoming compact SUV

Honda Cars India will be introducing the much-awaited compact SUV later this year and customers are waiting for the upcoming model patiently. Now, ahead of the official debut expected in a few weeks, Honda dealerships have begun accepting pre-bookings for a token of ₹21,000. Likely to be called the Honda HR-V upon launch, the compact SUV is expected to be launched by the festive season.

Customers looking to purchase the Honda compact SUV can pre-book the vehicle for a fully refundable token amount. Hopes are high with the new SUV as Honda will be entering a highly competitive segment that has offerings like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder as its rivals.

The Honda SUV will particularly compete against the Toyota-Maruti siblings with its petrol-hybrid and pure petrol engine lineup. Honda is expected to use the familiar 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre petrol hybrid engines on the SUV that have proven to be powerful, efficient, and reliable. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and CVT, as well as an e-CVT on the hybrid. All-Wheel Drive (AWD) could be missed, although the petrol-only versions could get the same.

Previous spy shots of the upcoming Honda SUV have given a fair idea of what we can expect in terms of design. The test mule is expected to come with split LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a split grille, and a slightly sloping roofline for a sleeker appearance. The cabin could carry several features from the City facelift including the touchscreen infotainment system, instrument console and more. Honda is also likely to bring ADAS to the SUV on petrol and hybrid versions.

To take on established rivals, Honda will have to bring its SUV at competitive prices. Expect the offering to start from around ₹10.50-11 lakh onwards, going up to ₹20-22 lakh for the top-spec trims.

