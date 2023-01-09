HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Watch Out Hyundai Creta! Honda Releases Teaser Sketch Of Its Incoming Suv

Watch out Hyundai Creta! Honda releases teaser sketch of its incoming SUV

Honda Cars India on Monday released a teaser sketch of its incoming SUV that will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, among others. Honda is betting big on the SUV as it currently offers no such model in the market.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2023, 12:26 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Teaser sketch of the inbound Honda SUV.
Teaser sketch of the inbound Honda SUV.
Teaser sketch of the inbound Honda SUV.
Teaser sketch of the inbound Honda SUV.

The teaser sketch shows the silhouette of the Honda SUV from the front anf the side, reflecting very muscular proportions. The typically stretched Honda front grille is evident and may be done in chrome while the LED DRL units on either side gets a sleek design treatment. There are also squarish fog lights lower down the bumper. Expect the head lights and the tail lights to be offered with LED technology as well. Additionally, the vehicle is likely to sit on 17-inch alloy wheels and is promising to boast of a high ground clearance. Up on top, the teaser image also showcases that the SUV will sport roof rails.

Designed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific, the SUV is also likely to be packed with a whole lot of in-cabin tech including an all-new main touchscreen interface, wireless phone charger, sunroof and ambient lighting, among others.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Blackbird (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 16.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Honda's India product portfolio at present consists of Honda City, Honda City Hybrid, WR-V, Jazz and Amaze. The company also offered Civic premium sedan and CR-V premium SUV but had to take it off the shelves owing to lukewarm response. At a time when many rivals are betting big on SUV body style because of a massively increasing preference for such vehicles, the Japanese have been rather slow to move with the times. But the upcoming launch - likely in second half of 2023 - could finally provide the much-needed impetus to Honda's prospects here.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2023, 12:18 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Cars India Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Super_Meteor_1667737368400
New Year 2023: Get ready for these premium motorcycles set to arrive in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Auto Expo 2023: What is Tata Motors up to?
Auto Expo 2023: What is Tata Motors up to?
Over 2,300 commuters fined for wrong-lane driving in a single day in Noida
Over 2,300 commuters fined for wrong-lane driving in a single day in Noida
1934 Packard Coupe Roadster wins at vintage car show in Vadodara
1934 Packard Coupe Roadster wins at vintage car show in Vadodara
Tesla Model Y demand grows in China after discounts, lengthens waiting period
Tesla Model Y demand grows in China after discounts, lengthens waiting period
Over 2,300 vehicles penalised in a day for wrong-side driving in Noida
Over 2,300 vehicles penalised in a day for wrong-side driving in Noida

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city