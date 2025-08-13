⁠Citroen C3 gets a price cut of up to 98,000. Range now starts at 5.25 lakh

Citroen India has announced a massive price cut for the C3 hatchback, making the model more affordable. The Citroen C3 has received a massive price cut of up to ₹98,000, depending on the variant, with the range now priced from ₹5.25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Meanwhile, the automaker has also introduced the new top-spec C3X variant, which brings additional features to the hatchback.

The Citroen C3 has received a massive price cut of up to ₹ 98,000, depending on the variant. The automaker has also introduced the new C3X lineup with more features on the hatchback.

Citroen C3 Prices Slashed

The 2025 Citroën C3 receives a maximum price reduction of ₹98,000 on the entry-level Live variant. On the other hand, the C3 Feel and Feel (O) variants get a price cut of ₹25,000. The automaker has revised its lineup with the new top-spec C3X range. The new C3X Shine and Shine Turbo are now more affordable by ₹25,000. Lastly, the C3X Shine Turbo Automatic is now cheaper by ₹10,000.

Citroen C3 Variants Engine New Price Old Price Difference C3 Live MT 1.2-Litre NA ₹ 5.25 Lakh ₹ 6.23 Lakh ₹ 98,000 C3 Feel MT 1.2-Litre NA ₹ 6.23 Lakh ₹ 6.48 Lakh ₹ 25,000 C3 Feel (O) MT 1.2-Litre NA ₹ 7.27 Lakh ₹ 7.52 Lakh ₹ 25,000 C3X Shine MT 1.2-Litre NA ₹ 7.91 Lakh ₹ 8.16 Lakh ₹ 25,000 C3X Shine MT Dual-Tone 1.2-Litre NA ₹ 8.06 Lakh ₹ 8.31 Lakh ₹ 25,000 C3X Shine Turbo MT 1.2Litre Turbo ₹ 9.11 Lakh ₹ 9.36 Lakh ₹ 25,000 C3X Shine Turbo AT 1.2Litre Turbo ₹ 9.90 Lakh ₹ 10 Lakh ₹ 10,000

The Citroen C3 is available with two powertrain options. The lower variants draw power from the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 80 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The top trims get the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 109 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and automatic. Citroen claims a fuel efficiency of 19.3 kmpl with both engine options, while the turbo petrol automatic returns a claimed 18.3 kmpl.

Furthermore, Citroen offers a CNG kit on the C3 naturally aspirated petrol variants, which can be retrofitted at the dealer level for an additional ₹93,000. Furthermore, buyers can get a 360-degree camera installed, priced at ₹25,000, as a dealer fitment on the C3X Shine Turbo MT.

The Citroen C3X gets the option of the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engines

The new top-spec C3X is the first offering under the brand’s ‘Citroen 2.0’ strategy. The new C3X variants come with features like LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED projector fog lamps, auto-dimming IRVM, keyless entry, engine start/stop button, and more. The automaker has also added cruise control on the Shine Turbo automatic trim. The C3 gets a new Garnet Red colour scheme that’s available in monotone and dual-tone colour options.

