Citroen C3 Aircross SUV to be unveiled in India tomorrow: What to expect

French auto giant Citroen is gearing up to drive in its fourth model to India. Called the C3 Aircross, the SUV is aimed at the compact segment dominated by Korean models. The C3 Aircross SUV will be based on the same platform as the C3 hatchback. It will be slightly different from the model sold by the same name in global markets. However, according to the teaser image shared by the carmaker ahead of the unveiling, some of the styling elements will be similar to the C3 Aircross SUV sold in the European markets.

The teaser image, shared a few days ago by Citroen, shows the the headlight unit and the LED DRL setup on the C3 Aircross SUV. It is in line with the facelift version of the C5 Aircross SUV launched in India last year. Expect the grille to get similar look as the premium SUV.

Recent spy shots of the C3 Aircross SUV spotted testing on Indian roads confirm that it will be offered with seven-seat configuration. However, Citroen could also bring in a five-seat version of the SUV and possibly place it below the more premium C5 Aircross to target the compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara among others. The three-row version is expected to go up against the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and other such six or seven-seat premium SUVs.

The spy shots also gives an idea about the size of the C3 Aircross SUV. It offers a tall stance and a relatively high ground clearance. The size of the wheel arches are also large and could be offered with wheels measuring 17-inch or above.

On the inside, expect the C3 Aircross SUV to get a more premium cabin than the C3. According to spy shots, the SUV will be offered with a large touchscreen infotainment screen at the centre, digital instrument cluster, roof-mounted AC vents for the second and third row occupants among others.

Under the hood, Citroen could arm the C3 Aircross with a 1.2-litre petrol engine along with a turbocharged unit as well. The naturally aspirated engine is expected to generate around 82 PS of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The turbo engine will be powerful by around 30 PS while the torque output will be around 70 Nm more.

