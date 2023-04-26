HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Citroen C3 Aircross Suv To Be Unveiled In India Tomorrow: What To Expect

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV to be unveiled in India tomorrow: What to expect

French auto giant Citroen is gearing up to drive in its fourth model to India. Called the C3 Aircross, the SUV is aimed at the compact segment dominated by Korean models. The C3 Aircross SUV will be based on the same platform as the C3 hatchback. It will be slightly different from the model sold by the same name in global markets. However, according to the teaser image shared by the carmaker ahead of the unveiling, some of the styling elements will be similar to the C3 Aircross SUV sold in the European markets.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 09:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Citroen had teased the headlight and DRL units of the upcoming C3 Aircross SUV for India ahead of its official unveiling on April 27.
Citroen had teased the headlight and DRL units of the upcoming C3 Aircross SUV for India ahead of its official unveiling on April 27.
Citroen had teased the headlight and DRL units of the upcoming C3 Aircross SUV for India ahead of its official unveiling on April 27.
Citroen had teased the headlight and DRL units of the upcoming C3 Aircross SUV for India ahead of its official unveiling on April 27.

The teaser image, shared a few days ago by Citroen, shows the the headlight unit and the LED DRL setup on the C3 Aircross SUV. It is in line with the facelift version of the C5 Aircross SUV launched in India last year. Expect the grille to get similar look as the premium SUV.

Recent spy shots of the C3 Aircross SUV spotted testing on Indian roads confirm that it will be offered with seven-seat configuration. However, Citroen could also bring in a five-seat version of the SUV and possibly place it below the more premium C5 Aircross to target the compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara among others. The three-row version is expected to go up against the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and other such six or seven-seat premium SUVs.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Citroen Ec3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Ec3
₹11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp
₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen C3 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen C3 Aircross
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The spy shots also gives an idea about the size of the C3 Aircross SUV. It offers a tall stance and a relatively high ground clearance. The size of the wheel arches are also large and could be offered with wheels measuring 17-inch or above.

On the inside, expect the C3 Aircross SUV to get a more premium cabin than the C3. According to spy shots, the SUV will be offered with a large touchscreen infotainment screen at the centre, digital instrument cluster, roof-mounted AC vents for the second and third row occupants among others.

Under the hood, Citroen could arm the C3 Aircross with a 1.2-litre petrol engine along with a turbocharged unit as well. The naturally aspirated engine is expected to generate around 82 PS of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The turbo engine will be powerful by around 30 PS while the torque output will be around 70 Nm more.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 09:49 AM IST
TAGS: C3 Creta C5 Aircross C3 Aircross Citroen
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 329 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 789 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city