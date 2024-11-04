HT Auto
Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition launched in India, available in two packages

| Updated on: 04 Nov 2024, 15:11 PM
The Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition is available in two packages: Standard and Optional, priced at ₹24,000 and ₹51,700, respectively.
Citroen has launched special edition accessory packages for the Aircross SUV. Christened as Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition, the limited edition SIV gets a host of features available in two packages. The special edition accessory packages come available in two options - Standard and Optional, priced at 24,000 and 51,700, respectively.

The Citroen Aircross SUV, which is available at a price range of 8.49 lakh and 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom), gets additional accessories under the special edition packages, which include features such as a dashcam, footwell lighting, illuminated sill plates, a striking hood garnish, body decals, and khaki colour inserts and rear seat entertainment as an option. The French automaker claims that these packages enhance the style and functionality of the Aircross SUV.

Speaking on the launch of the special edition accessory packages, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, said that the Aircross Xplorer edition shows the company's dedication to creating exciting journeys for consumers. “As a mid-SUV with a standout design and unique features, it brings a spirit of adventure while keeping the signature Citroën comfort. This limited edition offers an unmatched driving experience, perfect for those who want to make a statement on the road," he added.

Suggested watch: Citroen C3 Aircross review

Citroen Aircross: Powertrain

The Citroen Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which is available with multiple transmission choices. The transmission options for the SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit and there is a six-speed automatic unit as well.

The 1.2-litre petrol motor is available in two different states of tune. The Puretech 82 engine is capable of churning out 80 bhp peak power at 5,750 rpm and 115 Nm of maximum torque at 3,750 rpm. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The other engine is a Puretech 110, which is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. This engine pumps out 108 bhp peak power at 5,500 rpm and 190 Nm of maximum torque from 1,750 rpm.

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2024, 15:11 PM IST

