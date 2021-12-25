Christmas show: This Tesla Model X acts DJ for these dancing kids

Tesla's software update note for this feature describes this function as "Watch your Tesla dance to a choreographed light show any time of the year." The note also reads that “Open toybox, tap Light Show and follow the instructions."

There are several other features too introduced in the latest software update. These include customizable app launcher, simplified controls, blindspot camera, edit waypoints, TikTok etc. Watching TikTok is the new functionality added to Tesla cars through this latest software update. Also, the users can play games like Sonic the Hedgehog, Sudoku, The Battle of Polytopia etc.

The customizable app launcher allows the user to drag and drop one's favourite apps to any position along the bottom menu bar for easy access. All the Tesla owner needs to customize his or her car's infotainment system menu bar is hold any icon and then drag it to reorder. To adjust controls such as heated seats and defrost, one needs to tap on the temperature or swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

The simplified controls seem to have been designed to group basic functions under a new menu with submenus for charging, trips and servicing.