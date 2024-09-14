HT Auto
Castrol India expands its Auto Care range with new car & bike cleaning products

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Sep 2024, 10:03 AM
Castrol India has announced new car cleaning products that will now be available as part of its Auto Care range. The company has introduced the Castrol Microfibre Cloth and Shiner Sponge, which will be available in addition to the chain cleaner, chain lube, 3-in-1 shiner, 1-step polishing compound, and anti-rust lubricant spray.

Castrol Microfibre Cloth

Castrol says its microfibre cloth comes with durable construction that will effectively capture dirt, dust, and liquids without leaving behind any residue or lint. The cloth’s superior water absorption and retention properties minimise the need for frequent changes, according to the company. The microfibre cloth also offers quick-drying properties that help prevent bacterial growth and odours, allowing for convenient storage.

Also Read : Castrol invests $50 million in EV battery-swapping giant Gogoro

Castrol Shiner Sponge

On the other hand, the Castrol Shiner Sponge will leave the surface of the vehicle with a glossy finish. The shiner helps restore the shine of the paint, plastic, and rubber surfaces. Both products arrive at a lower ticket price, allowing for car and bike enthusiasts to make it a quick addition to their respective cleaning kits. Castrol’s Auto Care product range starts from as low as 110.

Speaking about the new additions to the Auto Care range, Rohit Talwar, VP-Marketing at Castrol India Limited, said, “With the introduction of our new Microfibre Cloth and Shiner Sponge, we are aiming to provide a complete range of innovative and best-in-class products to our customers to fulfil their everyday vehicle maintenance needs – be it inside or outside the engine. Our new product offerings and the expansion of our Auto Care product portfolio will help strengthen our position in the automotive care segment."

Also Read : How to keep your car sparkling clean without wasting water. Most effective tips.

The complete Castrol Auto Care product range will be available across the country at major spare parts retail stores, and accessory shops as well as on major e-commerce platforms.

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2024, 10:03 AM IST

