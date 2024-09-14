Castrol India expands its Auto Care range with new car & bike cleaning products

Castrol India has announced new car cleaning products that will now be available as part of its Auto Care range. The company has introduced the Castrol Microfibre Cloth and Shiner Sponge, which will be available in addition to the chain cleaner, chain lube, 3-in-1 shiner, 1-step polishing compound, and anti-rust lubricant spray.

Castrol The introduced the microfibre cloth and shiner sponge, which will be available in addition to the chain cleaner, chain lube, 3-in-1 shiner, 1-

Castrol Microfibre Cloth

Castrol says its microfibre cloth comes with durable construction that will effectively capture dirt, dust, and liquids without leaving behind any residue or lint. The cloth’s superior water absorption and retention properties minimise the need for frequent changes, according to the company. The microfibre cloth also offers quick-drying properties that help prevent bacterial growth and odours, allowing for convenient storage.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹11.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Castrol invests $50 million in EV battery-swapping giant Gogoro

Castrol Shiner Sponge

On the other hand, the Castrol Shiner Sponge will leave the surface of the vehicle with a glossy finish. The shiner helps restore the shine of the paint, plastic, and rubber surfaces. Both products arrive at a lower ticket price, allowing for car and bike enthusiasts to make it a quick addition to their respective cleaning kits. Castrol’s Auto Care product range starts from as low as ₹110.

Speaking about the new additions to the Auto Care range, Rohit Talwar, VP-Marketing at Castrol India Limited, said, “With the introduction of our new Microfibre Cloth and Shiner Sponge, we are aiming to provide a complete range of innovative and best-in-class products to our customers to fulfil their everyday vehicle maintenance needs – be it inside or outside the engine. Our new product offerings and the expansion of our Auto Care product portfolio will help strengthen our position in the automotive care segment."

Also Read : How to keep your car sparkling clean without wasting water. Most effective tips.

The complete Castrol Auto Care product range will be available across the country at major spare parts retail stores, and accessory shops as well as on major e-commerce platforms.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: