HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Byd Emax 7 Vs Innova Hycross Hybrid: The Electric Vs Hybrid Mpv Dilemma

BYD eMax 7 vs Innova Hycross Hybrid: The electric vs hybrid MPV dilemma

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2024, 10:20 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The BYD Emax 7, an all-electric SUV, offers a range of 530 km and fast charging capabilities. It features a spacious interior and advanced technology.
...
Innova Hycross vs BYD eMax 7
The BYD eMax 7 is a successor product to the BYD e6. It has been launched in the Indian market at srating price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>  <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh, ex-showroom.
The new eMax 7 comes in two seating options- a 6-seater and a 7-seater layout. The new model gets improved features, design and mechanically too over the previous generation model.
The eMax 7 gets sharper lines, a revised fascia with slim LED headlights connected by a chrome strip and new angled air ducts integrated in the bumper.
The electric MPV is offered with two different battery pack options including a 55.4 kWh option with 420 kms (claimed) of range and a 71.8 kWh one with 530 kms (claimed) of range.
It gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and the tail-lights are LED connected-type. It competes with the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto but does not have a direct competitor in the EV category.
The new dash of the car holds in place a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with the BYD's signature rotation feature, Additionally, the eMAX 7 gets redesigned centre console controls and a new three-spoke steering wheel.
Wireless phone chargers and a new plush gear selector is also included as a part of the complete package. Other safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and the ADAS level of the vehicle is not yet stated by the manufacturer.
The three row MPV gets ventilated leatherette seats, a panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents and a NFC key card a powered tailgate. The one in this image is the seven seater variant, the six seater swaps out the second row bench with captain seats.
The tailgate gets a NFC key card operation functionality and the third row seats get a 50:50 split folding functionality.
Furthermore, it also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology allowing the electric MPV to become a power source for external electronic devices. This feature is particularly useful for family outings, picnics and even a planned camping session.
View all Images
The BYD eMax 7 and Innova Hycross represent two distinct approaches to modern mobility. The Emax 7 is a fully electric SUV, whereas the Invicto is a hybrid MPV.
The BYD eMax 7 is a successor product to the BYD e6. It has been launched in the Indian market at srating price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>  <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh, ex-showroom.
1/10
The BYD eMax 7 is a successor product to the BYD e6. It has been launched in the Indian market at srating price of   26.90 lakh, ex-showroom.
The new eMax 7 comes in two seating options- a 6-seater and a 7-seater layout. The new model gets improved features, design and mechanically too over the previous generation model.
2/10
The new eMax 7 comes in two seating options- a 6-seater and a 7-seater layout. The new model gets improved features, design and mechanically too over the previous generation model.
The eMax 7 gets sharper lines, a revised fascia with slim LED headlights connected by a chrome strip and new angled air ducts integrated in the bumper.
3/10
The eMax 7 gets sharper lines, a revised fascia with slim LED headlights connected by a chrome strip and new angled air ducts integrated in the bumper.
The electric MPV is offered with two different battery pack options including a 55.4 kWh option with 420 kms (claimed) of range and a 71.8 kWh one with 530 kms (claimed) of range.
4/10
The electric MPV is offered with two different battery pack options including a 55.4 kWh option with 420 kms (claimed) of range and a 71.8 kWh one with 530 kms (claimed) of range.
It gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and the tail-lights are LED connected-type. It competes with the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto but does not have a direct competitor in the EV category.
5/10
It gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and the tail-lights are LED connected-type. It competes with the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto but does not have a direct competitor in the EV category.
The new dash of the car holds in place a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with the BYD's signature rotation feature, Additionally, the eMAX 7 gets redesigned centre console controls and a new three-spoke steering wheel.
6/10
The new dash of the car holds in place a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with the BYD's signature rotation feature, Additionally, the eMAX 7 gets redesigned centre console controls and a new three-spoke steering wheel.
Wireless phone chargers and a new plush gear selector is also included as a part of the complete package. Other safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and the ADAS level of the vehicle is not yet stated by the manufacturer.
7/10
Wireless phone chargers and a new plush gear selector is also included as a part of the complete package. Other safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and the ADAS level of the vehicle is not yet stated by the manufacturer.
The three row MPV gets ventilated leatherette seats, a panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents and a NFC key card a powered tailgate. The one in this image is the seven seater variant, the six seater swaps out the second row bench with captain seats.
8/10
The three row MPV gets ventilated leatherette seats, a panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents and a NFC key card a powered tailgate. The one in this image is the seven seater variant, the six seater swaps out the second row bench with captain seats.
The tailgate gets a NFC key card operation functionality and the third row seats get a 50:50 split folding functionality.
9/10
The tailgate gets a NFC key card operation functionality and the third row seats get a 50:50 split folding functionality.
Furthermore, it also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology allowing the electric MPV to become a power source for external electronic devices. This feature is particularly useful for family outings, picnics and even a planned camping session.
10/10
Furthermore, it also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology allowing the electric MPV to become a power source for external electronic devices. This feature is particularly useful for family outings, picnics and even a planned camping session.

Chinese carmaker BYD, just recently unveiled its successor to the e6 MPV, calling it the BYD eMax 7. The new MPV is also an all-electric one offering added newer features and technology. There is no other MPV in the EV segment that competes with the BYD in the Indian markets.

However, there are many options in the Petrol, Diesel and Hybrid segments in the MPV game. One of the most popular MPVs which competes in price with the BYD is the Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid. Here’s a technical comparison of the two vehicles.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Emax 7 (HT Auto photo)
BYD eMAX 7
BatteryCapacity Icon71.8 kWh Range Icon530 km
₹ 26.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
Engine Icon1987 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19.77 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Engine Icon1987 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 25.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
BatteryCapacity Icon71.7 kWh Range Icon415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakh
Compare
Mg Euniq 7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Euniq 7
BatteryCapacity Icon58?84 kWh Range Icon605 km
₹ 30 - 35 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

BYD eMax 7 vs Innova Hycross Hybrid: Powertrain and performance

The Emax 7 is powered by an electric motor that makes a maximum of 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. It gets a maximum single-charge range of 420 km and 530 km from its 55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh battery options respectively depending on road and driving conditions.

While, the Innova Hycross combines a 2.0-liter petrol engine with hybrid technology producing a combined power of 183 bhp. The torque on offer from the petrol engine is 188 Nm and the electric motor assists it with another 206 Nm. The powertrain allows it to achieve fuel efficiency of around 20 km/l, making it cost-effective for long trips. While not as quick as BYD's electric motor, the hybrid system balances power and economy.

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

BYD eMax 7 vs Innova HyCross Hybrid: Range and efficiency

With a claimed range of up to 530 km, the Emax 7 is built for long-distance EV driving with minimal charging stops. Charging times vary, but fast charging options can bring the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in under a claimed 37 minutes.

With its hybrid system, the Hycross Hybrid offers around 23 km/l of fuel economy and a 52-litre fuel tank extending its range over long trips without the need for frequent refueling or charging.

Also Read : Thinking of going for the new BYD eMax 7? Here are the nitty gritties of the EV

BYD eMax 7 vs Innova Hycross Hybrid: Features

This all-electric SUV offers a spacious interior, thanks to the lack of a transmission tunnel. It provides more room for passengers and cargo. Features include a 12.8-inch digital infotainment display, vehicle-to-load technology (V2L), ADAS and ventilated seats for comfort.

On the other hand the Toyota, a family-oriented MPV gets seating for up to eight passengers. The screen on offerinthis car is sized at 10.1-inches in the top spec. It also gets ventilated seats and ADAS but lacks the V2L functionality.

Also Read : Kia Carnival vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Which MPV should you buy?

BYD eMax 7 vs Innova Hycross Hybrid: Price

The BYD MPV is priced between 26.90 lakh up to 29.90 lakh. However, the Emax 7’s high upfront cost is balanced by long-term savings through lower running and maintenance costs.

The Innova Hycross Hybrid is priced between 25.97 lakh to 30.98 lakh, the Innova Hycross is a more for those who cannot wait long period for charging and have to go on non-stop long-distance trips with good fuel efficiency and practicality.

The BYD Emax 7 is ideal for tech-savvy, eco-conscious buyers, while the Suzuki Invicto suits families looking for a reliable and efficient hybrid.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2024, 10:20 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.