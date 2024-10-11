BYD eMax 7 vs Innova Hycross Hybrid: The electric vs hybrid MPV dilemma

Chinese carmaker BYD , just recently unveiled its successor to the e6 MPV, calling it the BYD eMax 7 . The new MPV is also an all-electric one offering added newer features and technology. There is no other MPV in the EV segment that competes with the BYD in the Indian markets.

The BYD Emax 7, an all-electric SUV, offers a range of 530 km and fast charging capabilities. It features a spacious interior and advanced technology.

However, there are many options in the Petrol, Diesel and Hybrid segments in the MPV game. One of the most popular MPVs which competes in price with the BYD is the Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid. Here’s a technical comparison of the two vehicles.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars BYD eMAX 7 71.8 kWh 71.8 kWh 530 km 530 km ₹ 26.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Innova Hycross 1987 cc 1987 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19.77 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Invicto 1987 cc 1987 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 25.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD e6 71.7 kWh 71.7 kWh 415 km 415 km ₹ 29.15 Lakh Compare UPCOMING MG Euniq 7 58?84 kWh 58?84 kWh 605 km 605 km ₹ 30 - 35 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

BYD eMax 7 vs Innova Hycross Hybrid: Powertrain and performance

The Emax 7 is powered by an electric motor that makes a maximum of 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. It gets a maximum single-charge range of 420 km and 530 km from its 55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh battery options respectively depending on road and driving conditions.

While, the Innova Hycross combines a 2.0-liter petrol engine with hybrid technology producing a combined power of 183 bhp. The torque on offer from the petrol engine is 188 Nm and the electric motor assists it with another 206 Nm. The powertrain allows it to achieve fuel efficiency of around 20 km/l, making it cost-effective for long trips. While not as quick as BYD's electric motor, the hybrid system balances power and economy.

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

BYD eMax 7 vs Innova HyCross Hybrid: Range and efficiency

With a claimed range of up to 530 km, the Emax 7 is built for long-distance EV driving with minimal charging stops. Charging times vary, but fast charging options can bring the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in under a claimed 37 minutes.

With its hybrid system, the Hycross Hybrid offers around 23 km/l of fuel economy and a 52-litre fuel tank extending its range over long trips without the need for frequent refueling or charging.

Also Read : Thinking of going for the new BYD eMax 7? Here are the nitty gritties of the EV

BYD eMax 7 vs Innova Hycross Hybrid: Features

This all-electric SUV offers a spacious interior, thanks to the lack of a transmission tunnel. It provides more room for passengers and cargo. Features include a 12.8-inch digital infotainment display, vehicle-to-load technology (V2L), ADAS and ventilated seats for comfort.

On the other hand the Toyota, a family-oriented MPV gets seating for up to eight passengers. The screen on offerinthis car is sized at 10.1-inches in the top spec. It also gets ventilated seats and ADAS but lacks the V2L functionality.

Also Read : Kia Carnival vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Which MPV should you buy?

BYD eMax 7 vs Innova Hycross Hybrid: Price

The BYD MPV is priced between ₹26.90 lakh up to ₹29.90 lakh. However, the Emax 7’s high upfront cost is balanced by long-term savings through lower running and maintenance costs.

The Innova Hycross Hybrid is priced between ₹25.97 lakh to ₹30.98 lakh, the Innova Hycross is a more for those who cannot wait long period for charging and have to go on non-stop long-distance trips with good fuel efficiency and practicality.

The BYD Emax 7 is ideal for tech-savvy, eco-conscious buyers, while the Suzuki Invicto suits families looking for a reliable and efficient hybrid.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: