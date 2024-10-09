Thinking of going for the new BYD eMax 7? Here are the nitty gritties of the EV

The BYD eMax 7 has been launched in India as a newer version of the BYD e6 and it features updated styling, a host of new features and much more. BYD mentioned that the name ‘eMAX 7’ means the following- ‘e’ stands for an all-electric powertrain while ‘MAX’ denotes the improvement in performance, range and features as compared to it's predecessor. The numerical ‘7’ marks an evolution from the previous e6.

The BYD-patented blade battery technology is also offered on this MPV just like the other BYD models. However, apart from the safety that the car offers there are a lot of other things that one should consider while buying an electric vehicle. Listed below is the every detail of the BYD eMAX 7, even the things on the fine print, for you to be able to make an informed decision if you are planning to buy it.

BYD eMAX 7: Range

When it comes to electric vehicles, having sufficient range is one of the top priorities of a buyer. This not only helps alleviate range anxiety but also allows the user to make lesser stops along the way. The newly introduced BYD eMax 7 gets two battery pack options which give it differing ranges. These options include 55.4kWh and 71.8 kWh packs. The BYD gets a blade-type battery cells which are much safer than traditional batteries. When facing a puncture, the battery is very efficient at controlling the thermal runaway which means the battery doesn’t outright explode but rather keeps the occupants safe by controlling the energy within itself. The 55.4 kWh pack provides a maximum range of 420 kms (claimed) whereas the bigger 71.8 kWh battery pack gives you a much longer range of 530 kms (claimed) on a single charge.

BYD eMAX 7: Features

In terms of features, the kit offered on the eMax 7 is just right. Not too much equipment and not too less at the same time. The safety features include – six airbags, pre-tensioned limited force seat belts, seat belt reminder, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS, electronic park brake, ESC, TC, EBD, vehicle dynamic control system, hill-hold control, brake disc wiping, co-ordinated regen braking system, roll movement intervention, brake override system, 360-view monitor, rear radars, auto hold, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, door ajar warning, predictive collision warning, rear collision warning, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, rear cross traffic brake, lane departure assist and emergency lane keep assist.

Apart from the safety kit, there are also some features for the convenience of the driver as well as the passengers such as- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, a 5-inch TFT driver’s display, manual dimming IRVM, leatherette seats, electronic seat adjustment for driver and front passenger, ventilated seats for driver and front passenger, a 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers, a voice assistant, 2 USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports, LED DRLs, LED headlamps and LED tail lamps, LED front and middle row reading lights, luggage compartment lights, auto high-beam and rear dynamic turn signals.

The BYD eMax 7 features wireless charging pads on the redesigned centre console. The gear selector is also reworked and looks premium.

Additionally, it also gets a 12-volt socket, keyless entry and start, wireless phone charging, NFC card key entry, all four one-touch up-down windows, roof AC vents, automatic climate control, PM 2.5 air filter, remote and electric opening trunk and a tyre repair kit.

BYD eMAX 7: Variants and colour options

The all-electric MPV is offered in two different variants namely- Premium and Superior. The Premium comes with a motor that delivers a max power output of 120 kW whereas the Superior variant gets a 150 kW motor. The DC charging capacity of the Premium is rated at 89 kW and the Superior is rated at 115 kW.

There are a total of five colour options available on offer, including a Harbour Grey, a Quartz Blue, a Cosmos Black and a Crystal White. There is only one colour offered in the cabin of the BYD eMax 7 which is a combination of black and brown.

BYD eMAX 7: Warranty

The warranty information is the fine text that should be closely looked upon when buying a vehicle, and very specially an all-electric one. BYD offers different warranties on each different type of part on the eMAX 7. There is an 8-year or 1,60,000 km warranty offered the traction battery.

The motor and motor controller get an 8-year or 1,50,000 km warranty. The whole vehicle lights, tyre pressure monitoring module, suspension, ball joint, multimedia system, shock absorber, dust cover, release bearing, wheel bearing, PM2.5 measuring instrument, AC/DC charging port assembly, USB charging port connector all get a 3-year or 1,25,000 km warranty. The bushings gaskets and 12-volt aux battery get a warranty of 1 year or 20,000 kms

The DC-DC Assembly, High voltage electric control assembly, OBC and all the parts of the complete vehicle other than parts listed above including starting iron battery LFP (if applicable) get a 6-year or 1,50,000 km warranty. However, this does not include various kinds of oil, charging equipment, gifts, refrigerants. It is also important to note that the warranty is only applicable to the figure that arrives earlier, from the time and mileage mentioned above.

BYD eMAX 7: Pricing

The pricing of the BYD e6 successor starts at ₹26.90 lakh, ex-showroom, for the Premium variant with six seats whereas the Superior variant with six seats costs ₹29.30 lakh.

Seven-seater options start at a price of ₹27.50 lakh for the Premium variant and the Superior variant with seven seats will set you back up to ₹29.90 lakh.

