BYD Atto 3 in wishlist? You should know this

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2024, 12:59 PM
2024 BYD Atto 3
As the Chinese electric vehicle maker, BYD celebrates its 11th year anniversary on the Indian shores, the company extends offers on one of its most sought after products in India, the BYD Atto 3. In view of the 11th anniversary, BYD has extended the introductory price for the Atto 3.

BYD Atto 3 which was launched in 2023 got a price revision in 2024, with the starting price going down to 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The company has announced that the BYD Atto 3 Cosmos Black edition has received bookings over 600 units.

Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
Also Read : BYD Atto 3 gets new variants in India. What's new?

With the 2024 update to the BYD Atto 3, the electric SUV saw its starting price lowered by nine lakh. The 2024 BYD Atto 3 line up consists of three variants - Dynamic, Premium and Superior. While the base Dynamic variant starts at 24.99 lakh, the Premium and Superior variants are priced at 29.85 lakh and 33.99 lakh.

2024 BYD Atto3: What has changed?

The only change made to the 2024 BYD Atto 3 is the introduction of the new Dynamic base variant with its smaller battery pack. The Atto 3 Dynamic now uses a 49.92 kWh battery pack which comes with an ARAI certified range of 468 kms as against the Superior variant, which continues to use the 60.48 kWh battery with ARAI certified 521 kms of range on a single charge.

The BYD Atto 3 Dynamic variant loses out on some premium features when compared with the top of the line Superior variant. The Dynamic variant lets go of ambient lighting, Level 2 ADAS, an electrically operable tailgate, and the eight speaker sound system found in the higher-end model, opting instead for a six speaker system. The new base variant also misses out on adaptive headlights, which are available in the mid-level Premium variant.

Also watch: BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

Meanwhile, the BYD Atto 3 Superior variant comes with all the features as earlier including a full suite of advanced technologies. The common feature between all the variants include seven airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree holographic imaging system and the 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system.

In addition to the new trim level, the BYD Atto 3 also got the Cosmos Black Edition, which introduces an all-black paint scheme. The SUV now features the streamlined ‘BYD’ badge on the tailgate, dropping the ‘Build Your Dreams’ moniker.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2024, 12:59 PM IST
