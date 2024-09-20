BYD eMax 7 bookings open, first 1,000 customers to get free chargers, benefits

Bookings for the BYD eMAX 7 electric MPV have officially begun in India. The BYD eMAX 7 can be pre-booked at a token of ₹51,000 at BYD-authorised outlets across the country or through the official BYD website online. The eMAX 7, according to BYD, has been designed for Indian families, who would like a more environmentally conscious multi-seater vehicle.

Speaking about the commencement of bookings, Rajeev Chauhan, Head EPV Business, BYD India said, “The BYD eMAX 7 is more than an electric MPV – It is a statement of style, performance, and environmental stewardship. We believe the BYD eMAX 7 will redefine the electric vehicle experience in India, setting new standards in the industry."

BYD eMAX7: First 1,000 bookings get extra benefits

BYD entered the passenger vehicle segment in India with the e6 electric MPV and to celebrate its success, the company is offering exclusive discounts to the first 1,000 eMax 7 customers. The early bird customers get several benefits including complimentary 7 kW and 3 kW chargers at the time of delivery. They will also get additional benefits of up to ₹51,000. The offer though in only applicable for bookings received till 8th October 2024, and for people taking deliveries on or before 25th March, 2025.

BYD eMax 7: Launch on October 8

The BYD eMax 7 is scheduled for launch on October 8 and aims to set new benchmarks in the market with important updates over the BYD e6.

BYD says that the eMax 7 will come with updates in terms of both technology and features. The upcoming eMax 7 will have the same pedigree of the e6 but will feature an even more extended driving range, more reliable performance and more advanced safety features. The manufacturer has also said that the MPV will utilise more premium interior materials and an ergonomic design to improve the comfort quotient of the car.

