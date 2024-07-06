HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Atto 3 To Get A More Affordable Variant Soon, Launch On July 10

BYD Atto 3 to get a more affordable variant soon, launch on July 10

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2024, 17:35 PM
BYD is gearing up to bring a more affordable variant of the Atto 3 as it takes the fight to the MG ZS EV while bracing for an onslaught of e-SUVs arri
...
BYD Atto 3 New Variant Teaser
The BYD Atto 3 is expected to get a new variant soon with the teaser posted on the brand's social media handles
The BYD Atto 3 is expected to get a new variant soon with the teaser posted on the brand's social media handles

BYD India is all set to bring a more affordable variant of the Atto 3 electric SUV to the market soon. The automaker has dropped teaser images on its social media handles hinting at something new and the new offering will hit the market on July 10, 2024. BYD has been working on bringing a more affordable variant for the Atto 3 as it takes the fight to the MG ZS EV while bracing for an onslaught of e-SUVs arriving in this space in 2025.

BYD Atto 3 New Variant

The BYD Atto 3 is expected to arrive with a smaller battery pack, which should give it a cost advantage. The model is currently sold with the 60.48 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 521 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge. Rumours suggest a smaller battery pack of around 50 kWh is likely to power the new entry-level variant.

Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 33.90 Lakhs
Tata Avinya (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Avinya
Range Icon500 km
₹ 30 - 60 Lakhs
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
BatteryCapacity Icon71.7 kWh Range Icon415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakhs
Byd Seagull (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Seagull
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon405 km
₹ 10 Lakhs
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Also Read : BYD Atto 3 receives ARAI homologation certification, removes import restrictions.

BYD Atto 3 Review
The BYD Atto 3 is available in a fully loaded variant at the moment priced at 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). A new entry trim should make it more accessible while sacrificing range and a few features (HT Auto/Sanjay Rohilla)
BYD Atto 3 Review
The BYD Atto 3 is available in a fully loaded variant at the moment priced at 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). A new entry trim should make it more accessible while sacrificing range and a few features (HT Auto/Sanjay Rohilla)

This should translate into a significant price drop over the current Atto 3 variant. The electric SUV is presently priced at 33.99 lakh, while the new entry-level variant is expected to be priced around 26-28 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The smaller battery pack though will reduce the range which is likely to be around 450 km on a single charge. We drove the Atto 3 back in late 2022 and while the electric SUV impressed us, its steep pricing meant there were fewer takers.

BYD Atto 3 Specifications

It needs to be seen if the BYD Atto 3 will get a revised powertrain on the upcoming entry-level variant. The current version draws power from a single electric motor mounted at the front churning out 150 kW (201 bhp) and 310 Nm of peak torque. The entry variant could get a lower output, while also missing out on a few features to keep prices competitive.

Also Watch: BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

BYD Atto 3 Rivals

The BYD Atto 3 has limited rivals at the moment but the electric SUV will soon face the heat from a host of offerings including the Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XUV.e8 and the Hyundai Creta EV, all slated to arrive next year. More details on the new Atto 3 will be available soon.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2024, 17:35 PM IST
TAGS: Atto 3 Harrier EV BYD Atto 3 BYD Atto 3 BYD India electric vehicles electric SUV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

