The Chinese automaker is ready to launch an affordable variant of the Atto 3 EV in India
With this, the EV maker aims to boost its sales numbers in the country
The new variant comes along with a major update for the EV since 2022
The updated BYD Atto 3 could get new exterior colour, bigger rotating touchscreen infotainment system and new interior shades
BYD received ARAI homologation certification allowing it to go past 2,500 unit limits restricted for CBU and SKD cars
The lower variant of the Atto 3 will come with same battery pack, promising 264 km range
This range is significantly lower than 512 km range offered by the current variant
It is to see what are the other differences the lower variant offers compared to the currently available variant of BYD Atto 3
Expect BYD to keep the pricing of the upcoming Atto 3 lower variant competitive