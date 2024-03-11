BMW might continue selling ICE and electric M3s simultaneously

BMW is currently in the process of electrifying its entire passenger vehicle lineup in line with its zero-emission strategy. A report by BMW Blog claims that despite the focus being on battery-powered electric vehicles, the automaker will continue to sell internal combustion engine-powered variants of its flagship sports sedan M3 alongside its pure electric version.

Interestingly, the ICE and electric versions of the BMW M3 will not share the same platform. The report also indicates that the German luxury car giant is working on a new platform meant for the new generation iteration of the ICE version of M3. This comes amid the evolving regulations. It was thought that the M3 would become an electric-only model. However, the reduced regulatory pressure in recent times has reportedly changed the picture for BMW M division.

Watch: Made in India BMW M340i xDrive: First Drive Review

In the last few months, several countries have pushed back ICE bans, while the previously imposed stringent emission norms have been hit with loopholes. The European Union has carved out a provision that allows ICE-powered cars to be powered by synthetic fuels. Also, the upcoming EPA regulations have been cut back following pressure from the auto manufacturing industry.

The report further claimed that the BMW M4 coupe will become electric only. This means the sedan will be the only option for those customers who seek straight-six power. The report also claimed that BMW may use the current 3.0-litre S58 engine under the hood of the next generation M3, which will make the sedan compliant with current emission norms. However, the sedan may lose the manual transmission, which may frustrate the purists. The report claims that the BMW M division is eager to get rid of pesky clutch pedals as soon as they can. Meanwhile, the all-electric M3 sedan would come with a quad-motor setup, with each motor generating power for a wheel.

First Published Date: