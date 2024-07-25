BMW launches the most expensive scooter sold in India ever and its electric

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 25, 2024

BMW Motorrad has forayed into the electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of the CE 04 e-scooter 

While the design is a head-turner, it’s the price on the BMW CE 04 that’s got everyone talking

The new CE 04 is the most expensive scooter to be sold in India priced at 14.90 lakh 

The premium electric scooter is more expensive than any other scooter - ICE or electric - current on sale in the country

 Check product page

The BMW CE 04 packs a 31 kW PMS motor with 41 bhp and 62 Nm with an 8.5 kWh battery pack

BMW claims a range of 130 km on a single charge while the top speed is restricted to 120 kmph

The CE 04 is loaded on features with a car-like 10.25-inch TFT display, keyless operation, 3 riding modes, LED lighting and more 

The new BMW CE 04 arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be the brand’s halo electric offering 

The next most affordable electric two-wheeler in India is the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon priced at 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Want to know more about the BMW CE 04 electric scooter?
Click Here