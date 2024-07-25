BMW launches the most expensive scooter sold in India ever and its electric

BMW Motorrad has forayed into the electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of the CE 04 e-scooter
While the design is a head-turner, it’s the price on the BMW CE 04 that’s got everyone talking
The new CE 04 is the most expensive scooter to be sold in India priced at ₹14.90 lakh
The premium electric scooter is more expensive than any other scooter - ICE or electric - current on sale in the country
The BMW CE 04 packs a 31 kW PMS motor with 41 bhp and 62 Nm with an 8.5 kWh battery pack
BMW claims a range of 130 km on a single charge while the top speed is restricted to 120 kmph
The CE 04 is loaded on features with a car-like 10.25-inch TFT display, keyless operation, 3 riding modes, LED lighting and more
The new BMW CE 04 arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be the brand’s halo electric offering
The next most affordable electric two-wheeler in India is the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon priced at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom)