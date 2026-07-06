Bentley Supersports gets new ‘Design Theme’ by Mulliner

Bentley has introduced a new Mulliner-developed styling package for the Supersports, adding a distinctive design treatment that will make its public debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. The package, called ‘Design Theme by Mulliner’, brings a new visual approach to the brand’s flagship performance-focused model and introduces a paint finish not previously seen on a Bentley production car.

The most notable change is a paint fade effect that transitions across the width of the vehicle. Bentley says this is the first time such a treatment has been offered on any of its cars. One side of the vehicle uses a brighter accent colour that gradually merges into a darker finish on the opposite side.

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Exterior design changes

The styling concept follows a driver-focused layout. A single stripe extends along the body from front to rear and sits off-centre, positioned in line with the passenger seat. Bentley says the design theme remains focused around the driver's position regardless of whether the car is configured in left-hand-drive or right-hand-drive form.

Additional exterior elements include a number eight graphic on the front grille, accent detailing on carbon-fibre diffuser sections, fender blades and side sills.

Bentley has created three predefined specifications that combine exterior colours with matching cabin themes.

The Dragon specification uses Dragon Red and Black Crystal for the bodywork and pairs it with Hotspur and Beluga inside the cabin. Electric combines Electric Blue and Dark Sapphire externally, while the interior adopts Klein Blue and Imperial Blue shades. Brodgar offers a more understated approach, using Pale Brodgar and Brodgar paintwork with Camel and Beluga interior finishes.

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Cabin follows driver-focused approach

The Supersports continues with a two-seat-only layout, maintaining its focus on driver engagement. Inside, the Design Theme by Mulliner introduces a split-colour arrangement where the brighter shade surrounds the driver while darker tones are reserved for the passenger side.

The Supersports cabin adopts a driver-focused two-tone layout with bespoke leather detailing and unique Mulliner design elements.

The cabin receives Bentley's Full Leather Specification and includes a dedicated perforation pattern designed specifically for the Supersports. Contrast detailing extends across the gear selector, dashboard and headrests.

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Based on earlier Supersports themes

The new Mulliner package expands on earlier Supersports design options already offered through Level One and Level Two specifications. Those packages introduced features such as three-tone interiors, contrast stitching, Dinamica seat and door finishes, and special wheel and exterior graphics packages.

Customers seeking alternatives beyond the predefined combinations can also discuss custom paint possibilities through Bentley retailers and Mulliner's bespoke division.

The Design Theme by Mulliner will appear publicly for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where Bentley plans to display it alongside two additional Mulliner-finished vehicles at its exhibition area.

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